LeBron James x Nike LeBron 4 "Eggplant" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

LeBron James' influence on the world of distinctive basketball sneakers is unparalleled in the realms of sports and fashion. The player owns an extensive collection of signature shoes under Nike.

The Nike LeBron 4, LeBron's fourth sneaker with the sportswear company is now gearing up for release in a new color scheme for the coming year. This time, the duo’s sneaker model will be clothed in the palette that seems to be inspired by Los Angeles Lakers, but it is dubbed "Eggplant."

This “Eggplant” variant is a continuation of the model's "Anthracite," "Graffiti," and "Fruity Pebbles" iterations that have surfaced in 2023 so far. The newly surfaced version of LeBron 4 “Eggplant” will be entirely dressed in a Black/Varsity Purple-Blue Tint color palette.

Although the confirmed launch date of the shoe is kept under wraps, the pair is anticipated to be offered sometime during the summer of 2024 and is expected to retail for $250 per pair. LeBron James diehards and other sneaker lovers can locate these shoes on the online as well as the physical stores of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other associated retail shops.

LeBron James x Nike LeBron 4 “Eggplant” shoes come with a wavy midsole

LeBron James has been associated with Nike for 20 years, during which time he has donned a number of highly coveted colorways of his 20+ sneaker models. Pairs from his formative years have always been sought after by his followers as some of the finest pieces accessible.

Therefore, Nike has decided to bring back a few of vintage designs, including the original Nike Air Zoom Generation and LeBron 4.

The LeBron 4 basketball shoes were the first to incorporate the Foamposite material, which initially gained notoriety in the 1990s with the Nike Air Foamposite One sneaker design. Despite being extremely expensive to use, the Foamposite element was picked for LeBron 4's upper design, which may be why it was only occasionally used in previous models.

The athlete's fourth pair of shoes displays a "no-midsole" structure, which means it has no presence of a normal midsole. To enhance on-court experience, the sneaker's general design featured a contoured sole, Foamposite strength, and an inner mesh sockliner.

The LeBron 4 was acknowledged as the first shoe in LeBron James' lineage to more easily transcend into streetwear off the basketball court. The first three LeBron signature models were great sneakers for basketball, but they couldn't compete with the 4's fan-friendly style. As a result, the shoe maker is bringing back the traditional shape with the updated "Eggplant" ensemble.

The new “Eggplant” model maintains the LeBron 4's original design, giving the style that is widely recognized and adored. Foamposite materials in a sophisticated black finish makes up the top. Nubuck has been put across the collar to offer some contrast as well as improve the shoe's overall appearance.

The wavy midsole along with the purple Swoosh logo at the heel both stand out. A rubber outer sole unit that is somewhat translucent completes the look.

Be on the lookout for the planned LeBron James’ Nike LeBron 4 “Eggplant” shoes that will be released next year. For quick updates on the official launch dates of the colorway, you can simply register on the Swoosh’s site or use the SNKRS app.