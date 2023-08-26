Nike Air Footscape Woven in "Fir Green/Black” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike, the Beaverton-based American sportswear giant, is constantly expanding its roster with new releases. With the arrival of the holiday season in the next few months, the Swoosh label is prepared to reintroduce a highly anticipated and sought-after footwear variant - the "Fir Black/Green" colorway - of the Air Footscape Woven.

This fashion statement piece from the early 2000s is currently coming back into trend, which shows Swoosh’s capabilities of polishing up the vintage. This most recent iteration of the Air Footscape Woven exhibits an intriguing fusion of modern hues and nostalgia.

Although no official date has been set, sources like Sole Retriever predict that Swoosh's throwback versions of the Air Footscape Woven will drop during the upcoming holiday 2023 season. These sneakers, which come in a "Fir" green upper with black woven accents, will be offered via the SNKRS app and select retail establishments, both online and offline, at a price of $150.

Nike Air Footscape Woven in "Fir Green/Black” footwear designs are adorned with asymmetrical lacing layout

In 1996, Nike debuted its Footscape product line, marking the beginning of a revolutionary new era in the company's offerings of athletic footwear. Years of research culminated in the creation of the Air Footscape, which was meticulously constructed after studying sportsmen's foot mechanisms.

This resulted in a shoe that adapts to the natural contour of the foot and uses an asymmetrical lacing system for a more comfortable fit. Besides, the Footscape line of sneakers is thus known for its extreme comfort.

The Air Footscape Woven by Nike made its debut during the mid-2000s as an extension of the Footscape line that we just discussed. The Air Footscape Woven, which gave the project a new lease of life with its interlocking nylon weave along the sides, will launch a series of throwback colorways this year. So far, new black and gray tones and a cowprint pattern have just emerged. Now, a new "Fir Green/Black" iteration is in the works for a later release this year.

The Air Footscape Woven in "Fir Green/Black" encompasses a color palette and assortment of textiles that come together in an arrangement that seems interesting. The woven cloth in black, which beautifully wraps the sneaker's silhouette and ingeniously threads through the lacing mechanism, is the unique design element that predominates.

Moreover, this dark base is like a stage, setting the perfect spotlight to showcase the emerald suede that wraps the toebox, the middle of the foot, the tongue, and the heel.

Like a cloud of contrast, a pristine white foam midsole cradles the wearer's each step, providing not just cushioning but sturdy support underfoot. To provide the best possible grip and unwearied longevity, the shoe boasts an outer sole unit dressed in black rubber that is imprinted with a waffle-inspired traction pattern.

On the back of the midsole, an emboldened representation of the phrase "NIKE AIR" will appear, while the side profile of the midsole will include a little branding of Nike along with the Swoosh emblem in the matching white shade. Interested buyers will also come across the embroidered brand logo in a contrasting color on the faux-fur-built tongue and the pull tab, which was also seen on the earlier editions of the product.

For more information on these and other forthcoming Nike products, be sure to keep checking Nike's official website or SNKRS app.