Nike Dunk Low SE "Hangul Day" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

To commemorate the creation of the Korean alphabet on Hangul Day, Nike will offer an exclusive rendition of the Nike Dunk Low SE. This celebratory variant will be a high-end spin on an established sneaker design. The Dunk's versatility is highlighted by the combination of textures, which also gives it a luxurious feel that renders it suitable for any occasion.

The newly revealed Nike Dunk Low SE "Hangul Day" sneaker is getting ready to enter the footwear market sometime during October 2023, as reported by Sneaker Bar Detroit, even though the confirmed launch dates are still awaited. These Dunks will be dropped with a fixed price label of $120 per pair. To join these celebrations, you can buy these pairs from the online and in-store sites of Nike, the SNKRS App, and a couple of other linked merchants.

Nike Dunk Low SE "Hangul Day" shoes are dressed in autumn-inspired tonal hues

In recent years, Nike has boosted the level of encouragement that it shows for Korean shoe culture through dedicated releases as well as greater participation in the community. Their unwavering support has reached a new high point as the company shifts its energies to the celebrations of Hangul Day, which is the birthday of the Korean alphabet and also marks the beginning of its use.

The "Hangul Day" variant of the Dunk Low SE silhouette exemplifies this dedication. This pair of sneakers comes with a neutral suede top that is placed against smooth leather reinforcements. The unique match of suede and leather is rarely seen in this shape, and it is what makes this shoe so captivating. This graceful interplay between the various textures illustrates the adaptability of the Dunk as well as lends an air of opulence to its timelessly elegant structure.

A crisp white leather Swoosh plus a nylon tongue provide a welcome relief from the mellow tones of the autumnal scheme. However, Nike immediately pulls the aesthetic back into the arms of seasonal pleasure with sail-colored laces as well as gum rubber outsoles, which evoke thoughts of amber-colored forests and times spent by the campfire.

Nevertheless, the influences of Korean culture can be felt all the way down to the core of this edition. The "Hangul Day" moniker is fully embodied by the Nike Dunk Low SE, which features altered rear marking as well as one-of-a-kind insole designs. The Hangul rendering of Nike, "naiki," is a stunning example of how the East and the West can harmoniously coexist. On top of that, the "EST. 72" symbol acts as both a tribute to the year that Nike was founded and a representation of the company's extensive history in the shoe industry.

Peter Moore's Nike Dunk Low sneaker design is well entrenched in the sneaker culture. First presented in 1985, the sneaker model has become an everyday wardrobe staple not only for sneakerheads but also for casual wearers. The historical background of the shoe is outlined by the Swoosh in the following manner,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Keep an eye out for the Nike Dunk Low "Hangul Day" shoes, which are expected to become available within the next few weeks. Use the SNKRS app or sign up for the Swoosh website to stay informed about the upcoming colorway of the Dunk Low.