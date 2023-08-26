Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/Smoke Grey” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The American sportswear giant Nike owns several sneaker models ruling the world today, and the Nike Air Force 1 silhouette surely tops the list. Every year, Swoosh's design team works consistently to design and offer new alluring variants of the sneaker model, and the newly emerged "White/Smoke Grey" variant of the silhouette's low-top style will be the newest addition to its expanding catalog.

This new variant of the model is completely dressed in a White/Light Smoke Grey-Phantom Dust-White palette.

Although the accurate release details of the newly designed Nike Air Force 1 Low "White/Smoke Grey" sneakers are kept under wraps by the shoe manufacturer, these shoes are anticipated to step into the footwear scene in the coming weeks of 2023, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit.

For those interested in obtaining these tonal low-tops, you can find them at Nike's physical and online stores, on the SNKRS app, and at a slew of other connected vendors. The selling price for these pairs will be marked as $110.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “White/Smoke Grey” shoes will be offered with modified branding marks

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 sneakers (Image via Nike)

Over the past few months, we have seen several historic Nike designs receive a rebranding makeover, such as the updated Air Force 1 Low, which lends an early-20th-century style to the autumn offerings.

This "White/Smoke Grey" edition of the Nike Air Force 1 features a predominantly white outer complemented by a gray Swoosh, as well as heel topping, rubber outer sole units, and trademark logos on the midsole. The shoe is meant to reflect the initially released palette of the Air Force 1 from 1982.

Compared to Bruce Kilgore's (the designer behind the AF1 model) initial sneaker design, the color is a bit softer now. The modifications to the top (nubuck) and the tongue/heel logo markings are also quite obvious.

Here, the heel counters feature a sleek, low-line typography similar to that of the Air Max 1 and Dunk Low. Rounding out the shoe are the tiny enamel Swooshes that affirm Air Force 1's participation in a larger Nike sneaker assortment.

On the Nike site, the following words underline the significant place in history and advancement of the Nike Air Force 1 footwear style, which has been in production for the past four decades:

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

It follows as:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The neat White/Smoke Grey variation of the Nike Air Force 1 Low retains the silhouette’s beloved aspects while incorporating new touches, rendering it an essential item for everyone passionate about sneakers.

Keep a watch out for its forthcoming debut, and make sure to get one for yourself so that you are able to witness the fusion of tradition and modernity.