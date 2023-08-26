Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Gundam" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Zoom Vomero 5, an increasingly prevalent type of running shoe, has experienced a period of renewed popularity as a direct result of recent efforts by Nike. The shoe manufacturer has unveiled the latest colorway of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5's, labeled the "Gundam" edition in honor of the popular Japanese anime series.

This new iteration is clothed in a University Red/Black-White-Metallic Silver-Photo Blue palette.

The forthcoming Nike Vomero 5 “Gundam” rendition will potentially hit the sneaker world during the holiday season of 2023, as stated by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources, even though the official announcement of the launch date is still awaited.

These themed chunky sneakers will be offered at a selling price of $160 per pair. These shoes will be made accessible via the physical as well as e-commerce locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a handful of associated sellers.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Gundam" shoes are influenced by the popular fictional character

Nike Inc. recently introduced an updated rendition of the Zoom Vomero 5, and the company indicates it was inspired by the well-known coloration of the Gundam mech. It is not the first time that the company has used the striking color palette of the Gundam. Here, fans are likely to recall the famous Air Max 98, which earlier boasted tones that were fairly analogous to those used in the current version.

The Vomero 5, on the other hand, has its own unique style and presents a fascinating blend of technological advances in sports along with the magnificence of anime.

The bright metallic silver, resembling the fearsome armor of the Gundam, occupies the majority of the layout and beautifully encompasses the toppings. It brings to mind the Gundam. The stunning contrast between this space-age shine and the bright red mesh top alongside lively plastic midfoot sections echoes the character's one-of-a-kind color palette.

The vitality of this Nike Zoom Vomero 5 is further accentuated via bursts of vivid blue stripes as well as an outer sole unit that matches these lines. These elements add more dimensions to the dramatic appearance of the sneaker.

The story told by the shoe is elevated substantially by the presence of modest features. The spotless white lace fasteners and midsoles have been beautifully decorated with a rustic look. This effect captures the very spirit of the battle-worn Gundam chassis and evokes memories of heroic clashes and undying courage.

The distinctive shade of yellow that has become synonymous with Gundam is also featured in this colorway. This subtle reference to the Mecha universe, which can be found tucked away on the tongue tag, pulls the overall aesthetic together and gives it the signature pop that aficionados have grown to know and enjoy.

The Oregon Swoosh outlined the design and composition of the emerging Nike Zoom Vomero 5 silhouette in the following words:

“Carve a new lane for yourself in the Zoom Vomero 5—your go-to for complexity, depth and now, easy styling. The richly layered design includes textiles, synthetic suede and plastic accents that come together to make one of the coolest sneakers of the season.”

The revitalized Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Gundam" draws curiosity with its varied surface textures, daring paint palette, and performance-driven characteristics. Sneaker aficionados and serious runners can sign up on Nike’s website or get the label’s SNKRS app to receive quick alerts on the aforementioned launch.