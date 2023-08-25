Air Jordan 17 “Varsity Red” shoes: Everything we know so far 

Following the teasers of “Lightning” and “University Blue” iterations of the Air Jordan 17 silhouette in the past few weeks, the Jordan Brand is expected to add another colorway to the model’s roster in the coming year. The “Varsity Red” variant of the seventeenth signature shoe will be added to the lineup. The first release of this pair occurred in 2002; therefore, this is not the latest version.

Although we don’t know the exact launch date of the recently unveiled Air Jordan 17 “Varsity Red” shoes, sneaker sources like House of Heat suggest they will be launched sometime in the Spring of 2024. These shoes will be made available for sale online and on the offline sites of Nike, the SNRKS app, and a couple of other connected Jordan label sellers. Stay tuned for the confirmed retail price of this colorway.

Air Jordan 17 “Varsity Red” shoes are combined with crisp white uppers

Jordan Brand's initiative to bring back an overlooked classic has triggered a wave of nostalgia among sneakerheads and Jordan Brand fans. According to the trusted Jordan source, zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 17 model in "Varsity Red" makeup will return in 2024.

This "Varsity Red" colorway has a rich history, particularly as the NBA legend himself wore it. Not only did Michael Jordan wear the "Varsity Red" variant of the Air Jordan 17 model during his line of work, but this version also pays tribute to the pivotal moments of his career.

This shoe is a memorial to Michael Jordan's glorious basketball career. The upcoming rendition is offered in an elegant red, white, and chrome blend. The pair's low-cut dimensions are embellished with a beautiful leather top.

A Dynamic Fit sleeve wraps around the foot on the inside to provide unrivaled comfort. Furthermore, the built-in lacing mechanism ensures that the foot stays enclosed in a secure grip. Moving to the rear heel counters, the metallic accent can be easily spotted, adding a stylish flair to the sneaker. This AJ17 iteration seems to be a fitting tribute to the legendary heritage of the signature model.

Examining this colorway in greater detail reveals that the shoe's performance is not compromised. It boasts a shank plate that runs the entire leg length, making it dynamic and agile. When quick maneuvers are performed, the TPU heel stabilizer enters into play and ensures steadiness.

Those who place a high priority on ease will appreciate how the ultra-light Phylon midsole softens each stride. The distinctive herringbone arrangement employed on the outer sole unit guarantees optimal traction at all times.

The historical background of the seventeenth shoe is outlined on the Jordan Brand's web page in the following manner,

“It was the 2001-02 NBA season when MJ returned to the game yet again. A special Air Jordan was created for his first steps back on the court. Referencing MJ's mid-air wizardry - his ability to improvise in flight - the AJ XVIl's design drew from the improvisational nature of jazz. Like a traveling jazzman, the shoes came with a metal briefcase and an accompanying CD-ROM.”

The design elements of this signature model are further underlined as,

“At the time, the Air Jordan XVIl's were the most expensive Air Jordan ever created. They had their share of technological bells and whistles to back it up. They came equipped with the brand's first Tuned Air system, a full-length shank plate and a TPU heel stabilizer.”

Watch for Nike's Air Jordan 17 "Varsity Red" colorway expected in the following year.