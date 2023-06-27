A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 17 Low “Beach” shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike's leading offshoot, Jordan Brand, once again came together with its longtime collaborator and friend, A Ma Maniere, on another new Air Jordan 17 sneaker project. The recently surfaced joint shoe will be a fresh addition to the duo's catalog following their previously introduced Air Jordan 12 and Air Jordan 5 lineups. Their AJ17 lineup will offer two colorways and the sneaker community received the first look at "Beach" colorway of this sneaker pack.

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 17 Low "Beach" shoes are expected to hit the shelves sometime during Spring of 2024. Although the confirmed details are currently kept under wraps by the partnering brands, these shoes will be offered by the online as well as offline locations of Nike, A Ma Maniere, and a slew of their partnering retail merchants.

A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 17 Low “Beach” shoes draw inspiration from South Carolina's beach

Here's a complete look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Instagram/@zsneakerheadz)

The Jordan Brand and A Ma Maniere collaboration skills continue to captivate the footwear industry. With its immaculate taste in reinterpreting Air Jordan Retros, intertwined with significant, community-focused activities, and adopting a defined premium consistency, the James Whitner-led business has distinguished itself. According to Sneakerfiles, this strong alliance is now preparing the ground for another joint release, which will focus on the Air Jordan 17 Low.

This underrepresented seventeenth signature shoe will be brought back to the spotlight in the coming year. The origins and backstory of the Air Jordan 17 are mentioned on Nike’s official web page,

“It was the 2001-02 NBA season when MJ returned to the game yet again. A special Air Jordan was created for his first steps back on the court. Referencing MJ's mid-air wizardry - his ability to improvise in flight - the AJ XVIl's design drew from the improvisational nature of jazz. Like a traveling jazzman, the shoes came with a metal briefcase and an accompanying CD-ROM.”

It further reads,

“At the time, the Air Jordan XVIl's were the most expensive Air Jordan ever created. They had their share of technological bells and whistles to back it up. They came equipped with the brand's first Tuned Air system, a full-length shank plate and a TPU heel stabilizer.”

The new business features two separate hues that are supposed to encapsulate a "Beach" and "Cabin" motif that took its inspiration from South Carolina's serene Folly Beach.

As of now, we have only received the early look of the "Beach" version of the Air Jordan 17 Low, thanks to the popular Jordan and Nike brand insider, ZSneakerheadz. The sneaker page shared a mock-up image of the stated colorway via its social media pages.

👁️ Sneaker Visionz 👁️ @SneakerVisionz A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 17 Low SP Expected To Release In 2024 A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 17 Low SP Expected To Release In 2024 👀 https://t.co/NLCL5QmeqX

The A Ma Maniere x Air Jordan 17 Low "Beach" features a stunning Sandy Beige hue that evokes the tranquil calm of a beach. The upper portion is embellished with this sandy tint, which resembles the coastline. Furthermore, the eyestays, heel, and midsole parts are accented with subtle tones of Green and Blue, adding to the complete look.

The ankle is covered in A Ma Maniere branding, which is matched by a modest marking on the lateral side that gracefully proclaims "A Ma Maniere Beach." Chrome elements plus speckled patterning enhance the White midsole, adding a sense of refinement to the design. The partnership will be offered in custom-designed packaging to create an upgraded unboxing experience.

Although the "Cabin" counterpart's specifics are still unknown, rumors point to a color scheme that embraces earthy, woodland-inspired hues. This might include deep browns and soft greens, expressing the feeling of a refuge tucked away in the woods.

Stay tuned to both brands' online websites and to Nike's SNKRS app if you are planning to buy them in the next year.

Poll : 0 votes