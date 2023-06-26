Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 “Black/White” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 is one of today's best-performing basketball trainers, despite not being equally popular as the original model. Several colorways have been designed thus far, featuring exclusive versions for Sabrina Ionescu and Devin Booker. The GT Cut 2 will be available in the traditional Panda-inspired color palette "Black/White," just a few days after emerging in vibrant red hues for the "NY vs. NY" silhouette.

According to Sneaker News, the recently released Nike Air Zoom GT Cut 2 "Black/White" shoes are expected to hit the sneaker market later in 2023. Fans and other interested buyers can simply purchase them for $170 USD per pair through Nike's online and physical stores, as well as those of its partners' retail outlets.

Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 “Black/White” shoes are adorned with the lightest blue Swooshes

Here's a detailed look at the shoes (Image via Sportskeeda)

Spacing has been increasingly crucial as the game of basketball has progressed and a greater focus has been placed on efficiency, whether it is simpler goals at the basket or more valuable outside shots. This idea influenced Nike Basketball's approach to its Greater Than (GT) range of footwear.

The collection includes three silhouettes: the Air Zoom GT Cut, the Air Zoom GT Run, and the Air Zoom GT Jump, each of which addresses the issue of space in its own unique way. Out of these three unique lineups, the Air Zoom GT Cut quickly established a particular place among players and other Nike enthusiasts. The first edition, known as the Nike Air Zoom GT Cut, was released in 2021. The silhouette's debut was followed by a slew of new colorways of the sneaker style.

Recognizing the huge popularity of the first edition, the Swoosh designed an improved version of the sneaker. This second edition, named Air Zoom GT Cut 2, debuted in 2022.

Take a closer look at the toe areas (Image via Nike)

The concept of the shoe's design was emphasized by the company's newsroom as follows:

“The redesigned Air Zoom G.T. Cut 2 is created for players who create and close space in an instant to keep defenders off balance.”

Swoosh further defines the second variant of the GT series' cutting-edge features as follows:

“Key to the shoe is an all-new, advanced traction design. It features a rubber compound arranged in an intense wiper-blade pattern with deep tread grooves. When the player applies force with each step, the grooves separate and then snap back upon release, helping the player dig into the court to cut with quickness. A second zone of nubbed traction is spread up the forefoot.”

Compared to its brighter and more fun contemporaries, the next design employs bluntly modest color blocking. The majority of the exterior of the Zoom Air-infused shoe is done in pitch-dark black, beginning with the mesh top to the padded tongue as well as the ribbed heel counter.

The heel counters of the shoes (Image via Nike)

Crisp white hues add a vibrant contrast along the midsole in addition to tongue branding, whereas an ever-so-light blue hue occupies the mid-foot Swoosh, readying the grayscale combination for the AAU circuit's final leg.

Sneakerheads should keep a lookout for the Nike Zoom GT Cut 2 "Black/White" athletic sneakers, which will be available in the weeks to come. Join the Swoosh's official site or download the SNKRS app to receive instant updates when the shoe is released.

Poll : 0 votes