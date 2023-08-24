Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sky J Teal Sky J French Blue" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Air Jordan 1 is Nike and the Jordan Brand's sneaker line that is loved by sneakerheads and serves as the latter's cornerstone. The mid-top style of the first signature shoe was recently announced in "Sky J Teal Sky J French Blue" makeup. Sole Retriever, a footwear news website, reports that the "Sky J Teal Sky J French Blue" version of the Air Jordan 1 mid-top is scheduled to be released sometime in November 2023.

These mid-top trainers will be sold at select Nike retailers, the SNKRS app, the Jordan brand web page, and a couple of additional Jordan brand outlets. These athletic shoes will be sold in a variety of sizes for ladies, and the suggested retail price for each pair will be $125.

Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sky J Teal Sky J French Blue" shoes are contrasted with crisp white hues

Here's another look at the upcoming AJ 1 Mid shoes (Image via Sole Retriever)

The infamous skyline of Chicago is visible in the backdrop of the very first advertisement for the Air Jordan 1. This proved to be a major style element for the Swoosh-owned Jordan label throughout 2023. It all began with the "Skyline" version of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Craft, which gave birth to new colorways that the shoe manufacturer dubbed "Sky J."

So far, the sneaker community has welcomed many different variations of the first signature model, including its high-top, mid-top, and low-top styles with "Sky J" elements. With the recently revealed Air Jordan 1 Mid "Sky J Teal Sky J French Blue" colorway, it seems like Nike and Jordan Brand are in no mood to slow down.

Take a look at the uppers of the sneaker (Image via Sole Retriever)

This pair of Air Jordan 1 Mids appears in Sky J Teal, Sky J French Blue, and White colors. It was inspired by the greens and blues that appear in the Air Jordan "Skyline" advertisement. The outer layer is made entirely of leather and features a dual-tone color-blocking design with blue toppings and teal underlays.

The sole is made of solid rubber and is colored Sky J French Blue all the way around. The sole variation in tone is provided by a white midsole.

Nike's website emphasizes the backstory of Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 1 sneaker model in the following words:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further reads:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado."

It is anticipated that the AJ 1 Mid "Sky J Teal Sky J French Blue" variant will be made available in the month of November 2023. Sneakerheads who want to get their hands on one such pair can sign up on Nike's e-commerce store or use the SNKRS app for quick notifications on the official launch dates of the colorway.