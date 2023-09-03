Nike Air Footscape Woven "Black Croc" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Beaverton-headquartered global athletic gear manufacturer Nike is bringing back a number of discontinued or overlooked models, one of which is the Nike Air Footscape Woven design. This eccentric model was most recently seen posing in the "Black Croc" outfit. This latest hue came out following teasers of the "Night Maroon," "Fir Green," and "Cow Print" colorways of the model that were introduced in the past several months of this year.

As per House of Heat, the Nike Air Footscape Woven "Black Croc" is anticipated to be released later this year. However, Nike has yet to confirm the exact date.

These footwear pieces will be dropped with a fixed price tag of $150 per pair. Nike fans and other interested readers can find them online as well as at the physical locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of affiliated marketplaces.

Nike Air Footscape Woven "Black Croc" shoes are embellished with white branding accents on the uppers

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Nike Air Footscape Woven sneakers (Image via Nike)

The Swoosh's inventive new wave in shoe design began in 1996 with the creation of the Footscape collection of products. Following years of investigation into the foot processes of athletes, the precisely crafted Air Footscape was developed.

The final product is footwear with an atypical lacing mechanism that conforms to the shape of the foot for a snugger fit. Furthermore, the Footscape series of footwear is well-known for its extraordinary degree of ease.

Midway through the 2000s, the Nike Swoosh introduced the Air Footscape Woven sneaker design as the next chapter of the Footscape series. This year will see the release of several retro hues of the Air Footscape Woven, alongside various fresh iterations. An updated "Black Croc" version of the Nike Air Footscape Woven is currently being developed for a release later this year.

The current release has a muted color scheme, devoting the majority of its attention to an entirely black palette. The selection of material, on the other hand, truly makes this footwear piece stand out from others. The upper part of the shoe is crafted from crocodile-textured leather that has been extensively trimmed so that raw tan edges are exposed. The general appearance of the footwear benefits from this intriguing trim.

The silhouette's defining qualities, like the irregular woven pattern and mismatched lacing mechanism, have been preserved by being finished in standard black throughout. This helps to maintain the architectural singularity of the shoe while also providing aesthetic uniformity with the textured top.

The shoe's top is black and intricate; therefore, the footwear's midsole is white and classic. This creates a visual break from the complexity of the top. Because of the careful attention to detail put into its construction, the sole of the "Black Croc" sneaker ensures a pleasing visual balance in addition to durable grip.

It's a must-have in any contemporary sneaker collection because of its interesting mix of exotic fabrics and simple colors.

Watch out for the new Nike Air Footscape Woven "Black Croc" shoes that will be accessible in the coming months of 2023. Those who are sure to get their hands on these monotone designs can simply sign up on the company's online sites or employ the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the arrival of the aforementioned designs.