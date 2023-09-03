Nike Dunk Low “Padded Tongue” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh brand prides itself on having large men's, women's, and kid's sneaker collections. The Nike Dunk Low "Padded Tongue" sneakers will be the line's next product in order to broaden the kid's catalog at this time. The new variant will have a Beige/Beige-Midnight Navy-Light Lemon Twist color palette.

Although the Swoosh business remains tight-lipped regarding the specific release date of the Nike Dunk Low "Padded Tongue" sneakers, it is speculated that they will make their debut in the sneaker industry in the latter weeks of 2023.

These exclusive sneakers will have a price tag of $90 per pair and will be distributed through the web and offline platforms of Nike, the SNKRS app, and other retail merchants linked with the Nike brand.

Nike Dunk Low “Padded Tongue” shoes will be offered in the kid's exclusive sizes

Expand Tweet

The Beaverton-based activewear conglomerate boasts the Nike Dunk Low as a shape that has been reinterpreted an innumerable number of times, but this latest variation of the shoe seeks to mix everything up in an innovative manner for its younger target market.

The impending kids' incarnation of the Nike Dunk Low incorporates a few whimsical liberties with the sneaker's famous design, offering elements that are just as modern as they are practical.

Quilted padding that adorns the base of the footwear, particularly the tongue flap, the heel counter, and the areas in the middle and front of the foot, is the primary component of this updated model. This quilted feature not only enhances the pair's aesthetic appeal but also provides an increased level of pleasure.

Additionally, the padding fulfills a practical purpose given the fact that the distinctive Swoosh emblem, located on the top, is outlined by stitching. It gives the trademark an embossed look, which improves the overall appeal.

Expand Tweet

The tongue flap, however, is the feature of this one-of-a-kind Dunk Low that genuinely shines as the show-stopper. The Swoosh has lengthened the tongue flap, generating a visually appealing aspect we have never seen in this particular design. It is a departure from the traditional measurements of the shoe.

Additionally noticeable is the lack of standard nylon labeling on the tongues. Instead, the Nike Swoosh emblem appears to be stitched onto the end of the extended tongue flap, further simplifying the design.

The footwear has thick padding, an enlarged tongue, and robust, flat lace fasteners, contributing to its striking and unconventional appearance. The gum midsole, which features a translucent appearance, completes the sneaker.

The groundbreaking sneaker design created by Peter Moore has deep roots, as acknowledged by Nike in the following lines:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

Expand Tweet

The website further reads:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Watch out for the recently revealed Nike Dunk Low "Padded Tongue" sneaker that will be accessible in the coming weeks of 2023. If you are willing to buy a pair of cozy and comfortable padded sneakers, don't forget to sign up on the brand's official webpage or get the SNKRS app for timely notifications on the aforementioned sneaker's arrival.