Nike Dunk Low “Autumn Gentleman” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike upholds its stature as an industry leader in groundbreaking creativity by releasing the Nike Dunk Low "Autumn Gentleman," a sneaker modeled after typical fall clothing featuring the season's rich materials. The Dunk Low is a similar edition to its counterpart, the Air Force 1 Low. The latest Dunks will be dressed in a Midnight Navy/Ale Brown-Pale Ivory color palette.

The Nike Dunk Low "Autumn Gentleman" colorway will supposedly hit the shelves in the coming weeks of 2023, even though the actual launch date is currently kept secret by the Swoosh. These pairs will be sold with a retail price label of $120 per pair. Those curious can find them online and offline via Nike, the SNKRS app, and other connected sellers.

Nike Dunk Low “Autumn Gentleman” shoes are outfitted in Midnight Navy and Ale Brown hues

Both the aforementioned Air Force 1 and the new Dunk Low shoes have a comparable rich fabric blend. But, the dimensions and positioning of the materials are entirely distinct from each other. This helps to ensure that each pair is distinctive while still being related in a way that is harmonious.

The upper part and the tongue flaps of these shoes are covered in blue corduroy, and the ribbed lining is a fantastic complement to the material. However, do not be deceived by the corduroy appearance at first; the "Autumn Gentleman" has a lot of creative twists up its sleeve.

Classic tweed is used for the toe box and eyestay, whereas houndstooth twill is employed for the side panel. Both of these fabrics are elegantly decorated. The heel counters feature tan wool, which adds an extra layer of refinement and coziness to the arrangement.

The familiar Swoosh logo is given a fresh look in this model by being rendered in brown corduroy, the same material used for the heel. This allows it to merge inconspicuously with the assortment of materials that give this shoe its hands-on appeal.

A sail-plus-gum sole unit underneath completes the design. These sole units give the shoe an upscale look. It evokes the sophistication of fall and the neutrals of the season, providing a base that unifies such a broad assortment of textiles.

Nike Inc. is the origin of some of the best and most iconic sneaker forms ever produced. The company has been a driving force behind globally acclaimed sneaker designs, including the Air Jordan numbered series, Air Force 1, Nike Dunk Low, and Air Max, which have been ruling the sneaker market for years now.

The Nike Dunk Lows are the sneakers that have the biggest profile among sneakerheads in general and throughout the sneaker community as a whole. The history of how the Dunk style evolved into what it is today may be found on the company's website.

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast,” the website reads.

Be on the lookout for the recently emerged "Autumn Gentleman" Nike Dunk Low shoes that will be available in the coming weeks of 2023.