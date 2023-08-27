5 best women’s Air Jordan 4 colorways of all time

Nike knows no number limits when it comes to its lineups, but few have a special place in the hearts of sneakerheads. One such range of sneakers is Nike’s Air Jordan 4. This shoe series serves as a monument to the concept of innovation, as it showcases a distinctive blend of mesh and supportive materials.

This combination not only enhances overall performance but also emanates a palpable sense of refinement. Moreover, the unique outline of AJ 4 is defined by the easily recognizable plastic wing eyelets and the prominently displayed Air cushioning unit, providing a look into the harmonious combination of comfort and artistic design.

Originally introduced in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 has now become a basketball classic. Several novel features helped set it apart from its forerunners. Tinker Hatfield, who also developed the Air Jordan 3, was the architect of this iconic sneaker. In a history spanning more than 30 years, countless colorways have grabbed the attention of style and comfort lovers.

In addition to men's sizes, the AJ4 features various amazing women's versions, and this article has listed below some of the five most loved women's exclusive Air Jordan 4 released so far.

Air Jordan 4 "Seafoam" and 4 other colorways launched by the Jordan Brand for women

1) Air Jordan 4 Canyon Purple

The Canyon Purple iteration was praised for its hues and designs in Travis Scott's Family & Friends collection for its appeal. This colorway gained more attention from sneakerheads and Jordan fans due to its similarity to the rapper's ultra-exclusive sneakers.

The color palette used in this iteration encompassed Canyon Purple, Anthracite, Alligator, and Safety Orange. Anthracite accents on the netting, tongue tags, wings, heel tabs, and laces complement the Purple suede upper on this version of the Air Jordan 4. In addition, complementary green details on the spotted eyelets and sole unit round out the design, which also has Orange highlights here and there.

Released on October 15, 2022, and retailing for $200 USD, the "Canyon Purple" Jordan 4s were a huge success.

2) Air Jordan 4 “Mushroom”

To mark the 30th anniversary of the Jordan 4 in 2019, Jordan Brand released many iterations. Among the most notable ones was the Air Jordan 4 WMNS "Mushroom" edition.

The sneaker's wheat suede upper shines out against black and white accents. The black hue dominated the wings system, side netting, eyelets, inner lining, laces, heel region, and midsole. While a white midsole and a cream outsole complement the design, the renowned emblem of Jumpman appears on the tongue flap and heel counter.

This Air Jordan 4 “Mushroom” snekaers were released on September 19 for $190 USD and went out of stock in no time.

3) Air Jordan 4 “Shimmer”

The AJ4 "Shimmer" first emerged as part of the Jumpman's autumn 2021 retro collection. This AJ4 was a women's-exclusive design took its visual inspiration from the Off-White x Air Jordan 4 "Sail" and the Hender Scheme.

The upper of this sneaker is in a tan hue, which is indicative of cosmetic palettes. Sticking to the theme of the shoe, the wings and eyestays were made transparent. The characteristic white mesh netting of the Air Jordan 4 covers the quarters and neck. Aside from that, an electroplated Jumpman emblem on the tongue mimics the little mirrors that come with beauty kits.

Like the wings, the Jumpman logo that appears just below the heel tab is transparent. The EVA midsoles have a lighter tan upper with a deeper tan underfoot. Moreover, this contrasting color scheme frames the gray Air Max unit in the shoe's heel, while the transparent outsole provides the finishing touch.

The Jordan 4 "Shimmer" was released on September 3, 2021, at a price of $190 USD.

4) Air Jordan 4 x Off-White

Virgil Abloh's Off-White and Jordan collaborated on the Jordan 4 x Off-White. It was a unique AJ4 shoe that combined Off-White's deconstructed look with the Jordan 4's classic design. While it is less popular than Abloh's original Jordan 1, the shoe has garnered similar attention.

The pair's basic and enticing tonal “Sail” arrangement or the recognition that it was Abloh's third Jordan Brand design may be the reason for its popularity. This one-of-a-kind cut was the combination of Sail, White, and Black. Besides, since the shoe is in Off-White, it boasts the signature deconstructed style.

The "AIR" logo sits above a cream leather upper, while a white midsole provides a contrast. This unique sneaker style is topped with the ever-popular hangtag and zip tie.

On July 25, 2020, Nike SNKRS launched the $200 collaborative Air Jordan for women with default shoe sizes.

5) Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”

Color-wise, the Jordan 4 “Seafoam” is analogous to the Jordan 4 "Military Black" that was released in 2022, but with a fresher, more springlike aesthetic. There is a lot of white leather up top, but the cages, heel counters, and areas under the netting around the quarters and lower neck are all striking solid black.

Due to the predominance of muted tones throughout the shoe, the "Seafoam" color is given plenty of opportunity to stand out by being used for the lining, the Jumpman emblems on the tongues and backs, the eyelets, and the forefoot midsole molds.

The AJ4 "Seafoam" was released on February 9, 2023, at a retail price of $200 USD.

These were some of the most popular AJ4s released in women's exclusive sizes. If readers wish to get any of the stated colorways of the fourth signature shoe, they can check out reseller platforms like StockX and GOAT.