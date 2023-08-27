Nike Air Max 90 "Multi-Color Corduroy" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

American footwear giant Nike regularly adds various of its popular Nike Air Max 90 design to the roster. The "Multi-color Corduroy" Air Max 90 sneaker is a new fall release that features an exceptional pallet of colors - Black/Bronzine-Red Stardust-Cedar. Later in 2023, retailers will start stocking the brand-new Nike Air Max 90 "Multi-color Corduroy" sneakers.

The shoe manufacturer has chosen to keep the majority of the information a secret for the time being. However, it has been reported that these kicks will be sold through the physical and virtual Nike shops, the SNKRS app, and a few chosen store vendors. Those who are willing to buy this set, they need to keep a look out for information regarding the official selling price.

Nike Air Max 90 "Multi-Color Corduroy" shoes are complemented with bold black details all over

Expand Tweet

As the leaves of autumn start falling, Nike Inc. has already gotten a head start on the competition by opting for an offering that encapsulates the brilliant colors and comfy textures wholly indicative of the season. The footwear multinational, following its recent release of the "Multi-Color Corduroy" Air Max 97, plans to broaden its corduroy-clothed products by revealing the Air Max 90 in a correspondingly visually appealing style.

The "Multi-Color Corduroy" version of the Air Max 90 embraces the benefits of patterned material by celebrating the nostalgic charm of corduroy all across the model. The sneaker dazzles with an intricate patchwork design that is presented within a mix of autumn-inspired hues, comprising ruby, rich teal, and tan highlights.

Expand Tweet

This Nike Air Max 90 design is sure to attract attention. The sculpted swooshes, which have been coated with "Bronzine" function as a modest yet standout feature, beautifully complements the vivid "Stardust" pink that illuminates the vamp.

Moreover, the overall look incorporates a contrasting shade of jet-black across the lace fasteners, outer sole units, Max Air padding, and company trademark. These bold black details brings together all the vivid hues while enhancing the appearance of the vintage fabrics.

This darker accent lends an air of equilibrium to the design in general, showing off an urbane refinement that transforms the footwear from a whimsical endeavor to a genuine fashion rival.

Expand Tweet

The original version of the Nike Air Max 90 form was released for the first time in 1990. Because it looked like a "dad shoe," it was an instant hit among sneakerheads. The aforementioned model was created by Tinker Hatfield, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest sneaker artists of all time and was a pioneer for the Swoosh company.

The Nike site underlines the historical background of the model, stating:

"The 90s were a turning point in culture—art, music, fashion and sneakers. The Air Max was at the forefront of the movement. With even more exposed air cushioning and a bold new color, its revolutionized design helped the first 90 take on a life of its own. No longer just a running shoe, it solidified Air Max as a streetwear cornerstone."

People who have witnessed the Air Max 97 counterpart of this shoe will surely want to round out their collection with this equally magnificent alternative. Nike enthusiasts are thus advised to sign up on the brand's website for alerts on the Nike Air Max 90 sneaker's arrival.