Nike Air Max 97 “Black Metallic Gold” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

After launching "Floral Tapestry," "Just Do It," and other combinations in recent weeks, the Oregon-based Swoosh brand is getting ready to release an entirely new variety of the Nike Air Max 97 design in "Black Metallic Gold".

Despite the lack of an official release date for the recently unveiled Nike Air Max 97 "Black Metallic Gold" sneakers, many sneaker news sources, like Sole Retriever, estimate that these shoes will be sold sometime during the holiday season in 2023.

Following its debut, Swoosh fans and other potential buyers can buy these footwear goods by visiting Nike's online and physical stores, the SNKRS app, and a few other related retail partners.

These sneakers will be offered at a selling price label of $185.

Nike Air Max 97 “Black Metallic Gold” shoes are accented with reflective elements

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via Nike)

Since its release, the Nike Air Max 97 (created by famous designer Christian Tresser), has continuously pushed the limits in terms of innovation and aesthetics. The Swoosh has collaborated with brands like Undefeated and Off-White, over the past 25 years.

In its 2017 "The Ten" collection, the latter featured this sneaker model. Yet compared to its Air Max 90 sibling, the pair has seen a more comfortable retro cycle. It's expected that Nike will use partnerships, special editions, and general releases to draw attention to the 1997 design as the model approaches its 27th anniversary.

Nike is preparing to win hearts with a new iteration of the shoe, releasing the design in an opulent "Black Metallic Gold" coloration.

Take a look at the uppers of the sneakers (Image via Nike)

This version of the Nike Air Max 97 features a tasteful mix of black and gold. The mudguard's leather comes with a delicately textured finish from the base up, emphasizing exceptional craftsmanship.

A beautiful metallic gold piping gracefully coils over its perimeter, adding a regal flair. On the midfoot, tongue flap, as well as lace dubrae, the recognizable Swoosh is evident and available in metallic gold.

With the final gold embellishments decorating the Air Max embroidery along with pull tab stitching, the remaining upper layers are composed of black mesh and leather. An extended Air unit, neatly tucked between black foam and black rubber, lies underfoot to provide the acclaimed comfort of the Air Max range.

Here's a look at the reflective accents of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The Nike website offers additional historical details on the creation and subsequent growth of the prominent Air Max technology, as follows:

"Revolutionary Air technology first made its way into Nike footwear in 1978. The Air Max 1 debuted with visible Air technology in its heel, allowing fans more than just the feel of Air cushioning—suddenly they could see it. Since then, next-generation Air Max shoes have become a hit with athletes and collectors by offering striking color combinations and reliable, lightweight cushioning.”

Nike Air Max 97 "Black Metallic Gold" colorway is anticipated to hit the market, later this year.