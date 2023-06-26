UNDEFEATED x Converse Weapon shoes: Everything we know so far 

With its upcoming project, which was recently revealed at Paris Fashion Week, UNDEFEATED is ready to make its next move in the sneaker market, after presenting four pieces of patent-leather encased Air Force 1s in late 2022. This time, the globally renowned streetwear label has joined forces with the Nike’s primary offshoot label Converse.

The duo gave a fresh makeover to the latter’s recently revived Converse Weapon silhouette. So far, the sneaker community has recorded the two colorways designed by the pair. While one is “White/Tan,” the other comes clad in “White/Olive” ensemble.

The recently unveiled UNDEFEATED x Converse Weapon sneaker pack is anticipated to enter the sneaker market in the coming weeks of this year. Although most details of this launch are kept under wraps by both the brands, these shoes will be offered via the online as well as the offline outlets of the partnering brands, alongside their authorized sellers.

UNDEFEATED x Converse Weapon sneaker pack will offer different color options

Sneaker News @SneakerNews UNDEFEATED just revealed their next shoe collaboration, the Converse Weapon, at Paris Fashion Week UNDEFEATED just revealed their next shoe collaboration, the Converse Weapon, at Paris Fashion Week 👀 https://t.co/uDqOelUA5t

In spite of its reputation as one of the most esteemed streetwear companies in the global marketplace today, UNDEFEATED had a very humble beginning. Although sneaker culture may be a global phenomenon today, it was nonetheless, a completely unheard underground craze in the early 2000s.

Eddie Cruz and James Bond came up with the idea of opening a sneaker store in Los Angeles to serve fans exclusive and out-of-the-ordinary sneakers. To create unique shoes and limited editions, they worked together with artists as well as like-minded individuals. Their early efforts had a significant impact on how the shoe industry developed in the years that followed.

In the past, sneaker shop and Adidas' famed Consortium project have frequently worked together on a number of joint Nike models. For the latest launch, the Converse Weapon sneaker pack was refashioned.

When the Converse Weapon first hit the court in 1986, it soon became associated with basketball teams, competitions, and fans of the sport. Converse has a lengthy history of involvement in basketball, sports, music, and the arts. In fact, Converse also gives back to those communities with the Weapon, enabling the next generation of artists to find the elegant form for themselves.

The iconic Converse Weapon silhouette from 1986 was brought back with a bang earlier this year as a result of a partnership with Hiroshi Fujiwara and his Fragment Design imprint, and it is now prepared to make its debut in the 80s hoops footwear market.

The UNDEFEATED x Converse Weapon “White/Tan” colorway has been unveiled in a crisp white as well as khaki tan hue for the first time, with the easily identifiable five-strike emblem on the tongue and pushed into the leather at the heel. The company's name, along with their "Play Dirty" tagline, is printed in italics on the ankle collars.

The second iteration is covered in “White/Olive” makeup, and the crisp white premium leather forms the base of the shoe. These white underlays are detailed with olive accents throughout, and the lateral side branding accents are done in olive green hues too.

Some parts around the collar areas are also highlighted with green tones. Finally, the outer sole units of green tones are nicely banded together with comparable white midsole units.

Sneakerologue @Sneakerologue Premières images de la Undefeated x Converse Weapon Premières images de la Undefeated x Converse Weapon https://t.co/lAFrohhcKK

However, UNDEFEATED is well accustomed to the Weapon. They were one of the select retailers who teamed up with Converse in the 2010s to create the Poorman Weapon, a hybrid sneaker that incorporated the high-top upper over a Chuck Taylor sole.

Sneakerheads should be on the look out for the planned UNDEFEATED x Converse Weapon shoes that will be available for purchase in the next few weeks.

