Nike Air Force 1 Low LX "Orange Sail" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

After a grandiose celebration of the Air Force 1's 40th anniversary in 2022, Nike proceeded to release various iterations of the sneaker design in 2023. With the arrival of the "Orange Sail" colorway, the Swoosh label is now carrying on its tradition of offering the Air Force 1 model distinctive updates.

For more than 40 years, the iconic Air Force 1 model has remained one of the sneaker sector's most beloved styles, and the Swoosh label has continued to profit from the sneaker's fame. "Orange Sail," the most recent makeover for the Air Force 1 Low model, uses virtually subtle color blocking, which is sure to impress many sneakerheads.

The newly presented Nike Air Force 1 Low LX "Orange Sail" shoes are expected to hit the market sometime around Christmas this year, according to Sole Retriever. The Oregon-based sportswear company, however, is yet to issue a public announcement for the same.

The SNKRS app, Nike's online and physical stores, as well as a few other linked retail locations, will all sell this colorway. The suggested retail price for these women’s exclusive shoes is $120 for a pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low LX "Orange Sail" shoes come with matching laces

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

With its undeniably ageless silhouette, the Nike Air Force 1 has continued to innovate and reinvent sneaker culture over the years. Its adaptability has allowed for limitless color combinations as well as collaborations. The Air Force 1 Low LX has remained a constant on the roster this year and has, so far, seen colorways including "Sequoia Light Orewood Brown" and "Mica Green Coconut Milk." Now, the "Orange Sail" colorway has made an appearance with another two-tone combination.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low LX in this version is oozing with elegance. The mudguard, eyestays, and heel topping are exquisitely adorned with orange tumbled leather, which highlights the surface's deep texture. The canvas toebox as well as quarter panel also feature this bright color, with the suede heel tab showing a slight variation.

With the Nike Air marking on the tongue and heel, the Swoosh forms a striking profile in contrast to the suede upper. The tongue flap, sockliner, and complementary orange lace sets perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the sneaker. An outsole, along with a midsole made of sail rubber, grounds this beautiful design.

Take a closer look at the sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

The initial years and progression of the Air Force 1 model as the street style staple is summarized on the Swoosh's site,

"Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond."

It follows as,

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

During the holiday season of 2023, look out for the debut of the Air Force 1 Low LX "Orange Sail" sneakers. By visiting the Nike website or the SNKRS app, people who are certain they absolutely must have a pair of these stylish shoes can sign up for reminders about this exact colorway.