Nike Air Force 1 Low "Brogue" shoes: Everything we know so far

Following the debut of the "Brogue Wingtip" variant of the Nike Air Force 1 model a few weeks ago, Swoosh's design team is ready with another colorway of the stated model. This continuation of brogue pattern-inspired colorways aims to broaden the selection for AF1 enthusiasts. Unlike its previous iteration, this next rendition is predominantly white.

The delicately crafted Nike Air Force 1 Low "Brogue" shoes are anticipated to arrive on shelves in the next few months of 2023. Although most of the information is kept under wraps by the Swoosh, the shoes will be sold online as well as at offline locations through Nike's SNKRS app and some other retail partners.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Brogue" shoes are embellished with plaid heel counters

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

The Swoosh's Air Force 1 Low "Brogue" sneaker is the next highlight in the company's dress shoe-inspired collection, just in time for autumn's changing foliage and the cold weather ahead. This latest colorway is a chic convergence of worlds that unites the sporty legacy of the Air Force 1 with the spiked elegance of timeless brogues. It is designed for people who enjoy low-top sneakers along with high-end formal footwear.

The upper portion of the footwear is made of sail leather, which is a break from the usual pure white color of Nike Air Force 1s. This option provides a swift air of retro charisma, conjuring a sense of inheritance while also invoking a classic taste in style.

The crimp-cut eyestay reinforcements are not only visually appealing but also provide a textural depth that contributes to the footwear's luxurious air. As an homage to conventional brogue details, the mid-panel of the pair is adorned with holes that are designed in a manner typical of brogues, which elegantly elevate the shoe's polished appearance.

Take a closer look at the heel counters of these Nike Air Force 1 shoes (Image via House of Heat)

However, this is not the end of the story. The plaid heel inserts add a new dimension of texture as well as aesthetic value to the shoe while also blending in wonderfully with the leather and other components. The pair is elevated even further by the use of waxed lace fasteners, which are often found in high-end dress shoes. Additionally, the combination features superior tongue tagging along with a distinctive set of dubrae, both of which signal devotion to even the minutest of details.

The sail leather and the remaining components are brought together with an additional degree of subtle refinement thanks to the addition of a beige rubber outer sole unit. It serves as the ensemble's focal point. It is an unanticipated yet stunning option that strengthens the shoe's extravagant look, which enables it to be fully prepared for any autumnal outing, casual or formal.

The wearers can surely play with different looks as the pairs will be delivered with two sets of laces.

The new Nike Air Force 1 Low "Brogue" shoes will be available for purchase in the coming months of 2023. If you desire to cop them for the approaching winter season, you can sign up on Nike's e-commerce website and utilize the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the shoe.