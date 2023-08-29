Nike Air Max 1 "Hangul Day" (2023) shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The latest Nike Air Max 1 "Hangul Day" (2023) model definitely supports the notion that Nike has a history of making every event across the globe more unique with its themed sneaker designs relevant to that occasion. The latest colorway will be entirely dressed in Sail/Khaki-Coconut Milk-Light Orewood Brown palette.

Although the official launch details of the Nike Air Max 1 "Hangul Day" edition (2023) aren't disclosed by the shoe manufacturer, these sneakers will potentially drop sometime in October this year. These pairs will be sold via the online and offline stores of Nike, the SNRKS app, and a bunch of associated vendors with a selling price label of $150 per pair.

Nike Air Max 1 "Hangul Day" shoes are covered in modest hues for Korean celebrations

After releasing the highly-anticipated Dunk Low SE, Swoosh is adding an exclusive Air Max 1 to its Hangul Day 2023 lineup. The Hangul Day Air Max 1 limited-edition from the previous year featured a "No Bubble" design approach that was centered on soft hues and earthy coloration.

This year's iteration of the Air Max 1 has a comparable muted color scheme as previous iterations, but enhances the overall appearance by including a variety of premium components plus bringing back the famous exposed Air element.

The shape of the shoe has been updated with hairy suede reinforcements. These suede toppings are painted in brown, which strike perfect harmony with the mesh uppers in crisp white. Creamy midsoles cover a reinstated Air bubble, which not only provides cushioning but also adds to the shoe's visually appealing qualities.

The larger sized Swoosh that runs along the side panels of the footwear now has a sleek counterpart in the form of a smaller Swoosh that is located on the toe box of this year's model.

Both previously revealed Dunk Low SE and latest Air Max 1 sneakers in the series feature a culturally-inspired touch thanks to the marking that is placed at the shoe's heel counter as well as insole. The distinctive graphics that are featured on the Hangul Day Air Force 1 Low also appear on these shoes. The pair's cultural significance is further cemented by the inclusion of a one-of-a-kind hangtag, which completes the packaging.

This iteration of the Air Max 1 pays respect to Korean pop culture. Its neutral colors evoke memories of the autumn hues embraced throughout the previous year's launch. But this time around, the company raised the stakes by integrating details that are resonant with the company's tradition and the symbolic value of Hangul Day.

The Air Max 1 "Hangul Day" 2023 is not simply a sneaker; rather, it is a reflection of heritage, customs, and the great workmanship that Swoosh continues to deliver. It is scheduled to be presented in advance of the 9th of October, which is Korea's national day.

The Air Max 1 sneaker model of the Swoosh is counted amongst the best designs that Nike ever presented, and the historical backgrounds of this model are given by the brand's website:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

Watch out for the newly arrived Nike Air Max 1 "Hangul Day" shoes that will be accessible in the coming months of 2023. For those who are keen to join these Korean celebrations, you can stay tuned to Swoosh's website or use the SNKRS app for quick alerts on the themed sneaker's arrival.