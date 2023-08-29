Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Plum Eclipse" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

A spell of rising success has been bestowed upon the Nike Zoom Vomero 5, a specific kind of running shoe that is becoming increasingly widespread as a direct consequence of recent efforts made by the Swoosh label. The sneaker maker has introduced the newest hue of the Nike Zoom Vomero 5s, which they have dubbed the "Plum Eclipse" edition.

This was done to expand the selection of women's sneakers for this particular model. The newly arrived Zoom Vomero 5 "Plum Eclipse" iteration will be entirely wrapped up in a Plum Eclipse/Black-Pink Oxford-Earth color palette.

Even though the formal announcement of the launch date is still pending, it has been revealed by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources that the upcoming Nike Vomero 5 "Plum Eclipse" iteration is anticipated to hit the footwear scene in the next few weeks of 2023.

The SNKRS app, Nike's physical and online retail stores, a select group of vendors affiliated with Nike, and other channels will be the points of sale for these footwear items. Each pair of these sneakers will carry a price tag of $160 when made available for purchase.

Nike Zoom Vomero 5 "Plum Eclipse" sneakers feature a blend of leather and suede overlays

Expand Tweet

After spending the past year emphasizing the underrepresented Zoom Vomero 5 shape, the Nike brand appears to be dropping hints that the model is here to stay. Therefore, they have a lot more planned; a womens-only "Plum Eclipse" treatment that will leave an indelible mark will be released during the holiday season of 2023.

The Zoom Vomero 5 "Plum Eclipse" is a departure from the model's more vividly colored forerunners, most notably the Zoom Vomero 5 "Gundam" and "Coral Chalk" colorways that were only recently introduced. The most recent offering has a dark and alluring hue called "Plum Eclipse," which is part of a palette.

The powerful aesthetic of the model is given an injection of grace with the addition of a softer "Pink Oxford" covering, which delightfully contrasts with its dark hue.

Expand Tweet

The footwear incorporates dashes of Earth and Black to its somber array of designs and hues. These supplementary tones provide depth to the layout, resulting in an appearance that goes between being understated and audacious.

Its knack for fluidly swinging between vibrancy and simplicity makes it a fascinating piece for any individual's sneaker collection, and the "Plum Eclipse" colorway is an example of the Zoom Vomero 5's intricacy and versatility.

Expand Tweet

The Swoosh label used the following words to provide an overview of the building and design processes of the Zoom Vomero 5 silhouette:

“Carve a new lane for yourself in the Zoom Vomero 5—your go-to for complexity, depth and now, easy styling. The richly layered design includes textiles, synthetic suede and plastic accents that come together to make one of the coolest sneakers of the season.”

This future edition is expected to satisfy on all fronts, so if you want to make a strong statement or admire style with subtle nuances, keep an eye out for it. Additionally, you can sign up on Nike's page or use the SNKRS app for timely alerts on the sneaker's arrival.