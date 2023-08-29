Nike Air Max 1 SC “Noise Aqua” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Just like Dunks and Air Force 1 sneaker models, Nike's design team constantly works on developing novel iterations and styles of Nike Air Max 1 sneaker model.

The newly emerged Nike Air Max 1 SC “Noise Aqua” variation is the latest entry into the brand's roster. Although the exact launch date of the new Nike Air Max 1 SC “Noise Aqua” shoes is kept secret by the shoe label, these sneakers will be dropped in the coming weeks of 2023, as suggested by initial reports.

Those who are willing to add a pair of these dual-toned Air Maxs to their footwear collection can find them on the Swoosh's online and offline stores, in addition to its connected retail merchants, with a selling price tag of $150 per pair.

Nike Air Max 1 SC “Noise Aqua” shoes appear to be inspired by ocean waves

Here's another look at the shoe (Image via House of Heat)

The brand-new edition of the Nike Air Max 1 SC "Noise Aqua" captures the viewer's attention like a shimmering seashell in the ocean. The current edition is a fresh installment in the broadening portfolio of the enduring sneaker model that marked the beginning of the avant-garde Air Max tech in the world of sneakers.

While we are enjoying an upsurge of newfound enthusiasm for this masterpiece from 1987, you can think of this launch as a droplet in an ocean of creativity. Both men and women are excited to discover what's on the way for them, and this latest palette doesn't fall short in meeting their expectations.

At first glimpse, the Nike Air Max 1 SC "Noise Aqua" appears similar to the waves that change shades in response to the movement of the sun in the sky. The upper part of the shoe is constructed using a mesh painted in "Phantom Dust," which creates a muted background.

This enables the other pigments to stand out more effectively. The outer layer is further defined by numerous layers of cool gray suede reinforcements. These suede inserts feel as smooth as foam from the ocean.

Take a detailed look at the upcoming shoes (Image via House of Heat)

However, the eponymous Noise Aqua hue is evident on the guards. It draws your interest since it provides a burst of vivid color to the neutral backdrop. The shoe's typically subdued color scheme is brightened up wonderfully by the inclusion of these aqua details, which call to mind the warm waters of the tropics.

In addition to this, there are striking whites on the Nike Swoosh as well as on the midsole, which provide an esthetic sharpness that is comparable to the way that sunlight reflects off of water.

Sneaker enthusiasts who are aware of ecological concerns are also going to appreciate the subtle use of repurposed Grind Rubber that is interspersed all across the rubber outer sole units of the footwear. This is a gesture towards the environmentally sound activities that Nike Inc. is undertaking.

The origins of the Air Max line's inaugural model is outlined on the company's site in the following words,

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year.”

From the composition to the color theme, this Nike Air Max 1 SC "Noise Aqua" set offers a striking display of contrasts in all aspects. It is similar to spending the day at the beach in that it has something for everyone, which makes it a useful addition to the shoe collection.