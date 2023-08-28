Nike Dunk Low "Leaf Veins" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike has released a range of Nike Dunk Low colorways this year, but the newest "Leaf Veins" variation is particularly stunning due to its emphasis on leaf veins throughout. The shoe seems to have a low profile at first glance, but upon closer inspection, it reveals a wealth of features befitting a wardrobe mainstay.

Even though the specifics of the shoe's release are not yet public, it is widely believed that the Dunk Low "Leaf Veins" will be a part of the brand's lineup for the upcoming fall season. Dunkheads and other Nike admirers who desire to cop a pair of these leaf-inspired sneakers can locate them on Nike's online and offline sites, the SNKRS app, and a slew of linked retail merchants. Each pair will retail for $110.

Nike Dunk Low shoes draw inspiration from "Leaf Veins" for their latest colorway

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Dunk Low sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

In its very own tribute to the fall season, the Swoosh label has now come up with the Dunk Low "Leaf Veins." This most recent incarnation of the model extends beyond the often visible warm hues and flamboyant designs and instead settles into a subtle embrace of nature's unique characteristics, notably the delicate veins that can be seen on leaves.

The spreading leaf vein image that is concealed within the insoles of the shoes perfectly encapsulates the spirit of autumn. This graphic serves as the centerpiece and lends an extra element of storytelling to the layout.

Here's a look at the leaf vein details of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The shoe opts for a muted color scheme, which contributes to its overall understated appearance. It has a ripstop foundation that is colored "Off-White," and it is accented with suede toppings that are colored a shade or two darker than the foundation layer. This sophisticated, multi-sensory interaction conjures up the look, smell, and sensation of fallen foliage, thereby recreating the intricately textured environment of the season.

Elements of "Olive" can be spotted on the shoe's tongue flaps and heel tabs. The characteristic side Swooshes and the unique insoles are further enhanced with olive green accents.

The arrangement is finished off with an inconspicuous cream-colored sole unit, which works well with the shoe's earthy, fall-inspired color scheme. It is a demonstration of restraint in design and a tribute to individuals who value the finer nuances that may be found in style as well as in the natural world.

Expand Tweet

The 38-year-old Peter Moore's sneaker design and its rich history are highlighted in the following words on the shoe company's web page,

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Don't skip on the opportunity to buy the new Dunk Low "Leaf Veins" sneakers that look great with your fall wardrobe and provide the comfort and quality for which the Swoosh label is known. If you want to receive alerts on their arrival, you can sign up on Nike's e-commerce site or join the SNKRS app.