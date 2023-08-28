Nike Dunk Low "Brogue" shoes: Everything we know so far 

Nike keeps rolling out new variations of the Nike Dunk Low, but the most recent "Brogue" version truly showcases the company's innovative spirit and drive to provide its customers with the greatest products possible. The intricately crafted Nike Dunk Low "Brogue" shoes will supposedly enter the footwear scene in the coming weeks of 2023, even though the official launch date confirmation remains pending from the shoe label.

Dunk enthusiasts and other curious readers can locate these pairs at the in-store and e-commerce locations of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of other authorized merchants, following their release.

Nike Dunk Low "Brogue" shoes offer a balanced mix of antique and contemporary fashion elements

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via House of Heat)

The Swoosh has introduced yet another edgy variant of its beloved Nike Dunk Low model. These shoes are a wonderful example of how bespoke elegance and urban chic can be successfully fused together. This newest iteration of the Dunk brilliantly mixes parts of traditional dress shoes with the gritty roughness that has been synonymous with the Dunk's history, thereby taking the casual design to high levels.

The uppers, which are made of black twill and stylishly decorated with pinstripes to give them a modern character, are what really stand out at first glance. However, upon further examination, it is the meticulous commitment to minute details that truly distinguishes this combination from its previous iterations.

Perforations that are reminiscent of brogue patterns are used to gracefully decorate the white leather reinforcements. In addition, the footwear incorporates sewn trimming, which contributes to the sophisticated appearance of the footwear altogether.

Take a closer look at the heels and toe areas of the shoe (Image via House of Heat)

When it came to offering distinctive details, the company refused to hold back. The brown and sail suede stripes are employed on the forefoot to add to the double-layered kilts.

The lacing mechanism provides a further dose of panache to the uppers. While each pair is supplied with regular flat white lace sets, a second pair of dress shoe-inspired waxed lace fasteners are also offered in the package for those who want to upgrade their style.

The inner of the sneaker is lined with beige leather, which extends all the way down to the insoles, delivering both function and comfort. Furthermore, an original splash of distinctive chrome "vamp bling" separates the current model from any other iteration of the Dunk collection that we have seen in the past.

The high-end design is held in place by a sole unit that is flawless in shades of black, creating an appearance that is consistent and well-balanced throughout.

Peter Moore's Dunk model rules the global sneaker industry even now, 38 years after its inception. Nike provides the following backstory on the iconic sneaker's origins:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Stay tuned to the Swoosh website and its SNKRS app for further updates on the pair.