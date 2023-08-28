Nike Dunk Low "Autumn Gentleman" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

The Swoosh's sneaker inventory features a wealth of fashionable shoe designs that are now dominating the footwear landscape, and the Nike Air Force 1 model is sure to top this list. The "Autumn Gentleman" colorway of the model is the latest entry into its portfolio. This autumnal variant of the Air Force 1 Low model is entirely wrapped up in a Midnight Navy/Ale Brown-Pale Ivory color palette.

Although the official debut date of the newly surfaced Nike Air Force 1 Low "Autumn Gentleman" sneakers is kept under wraps, these pairs will supposedly enter the shoe market in the coming weeks of 2023. Priced at $150, these shoes will be sold by Nike's online and physical sites, the SNKRS app, and several other partnering merchants.

Nike Dunk Low "Autumn Gentleman" shoes are composed of wool and corduroy textiles

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming Air Force 1 Low sneaker (Image via Nike)

The most recent iteration of Nike's Air Force 1 Low continues the brand's tradition of pioneering unconventional methods to reimagine its most recognizable styles. This time, the company takes the plunge into the customary autumnal materials worn by gentlemen, combining tweed, wool, and corduroy in one shoe design.

This current incarnation of the Air Force 1 Low, which has already garnered a lot of focus due to its distinguishing charm, could be appropriately dubbed the "Autumn Gentleman."

This extraordinary design celebrates history with a variety of textures in every section. Tan corduroy covers the entire shoe, beginning at the toe and then continuing all the way up to the famous Swoosh logo. This throws back to the more traditional styles of autumnal clothing. The fact that the ribbed liner plus the tongue flap both have a navy hue and textured surface contributes to the shoe's overall appeal.

The houndstooth pattern across the mid panels, which can be found on the medial and lateral profiles, is the true show-stopper, though. The pattern evokes thoughts of Great Britain's rich history and enduring grace.

Tweed toe caps, reminiscent of the conventional appearance of traditional winter coats, push the aesthetic to another level as if that weren't enough of an upgrade. Navy wool yarn that has been densely knitted is used for covering the eye stay and side inserts of the shoe, while tan wool lends a textural layer to the heel.

The sail-colored sole unit, decorated with contrary tan needlework that connects the layout in tandem, serves as the foundation for the hue and texture combination. Even the company logos and the lace fasteners are done in a comparable sail color, allowing them to blend perfectly with the rest of the textiles in this intricate tapestry.

Nike's Air Force 1 Low "Autumn Gentleman" gives a mature and elegant interpretation for individuals who love the more luxurious things in life. This shoe came out at a time when the footwear industry is as lively as it has ever been. It exemplifies how traditional grace can be seamlessly combined with high-street trends in the best possible way.

Be on the lookout for the forthcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low "Autumnal Gentleman" variant that will be accessible in the next few weeks of 2023. If you are planning to buy them, signing up on the Swoosh site or utilizing the SNKRS app will help you stay posted on the official release date of the shoe.