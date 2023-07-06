Dana White's sneaker collection explored, as he claims he pays for everything and has no “hookups” with Michael Jordan 

Dana White, the president of the UFC, is one of the wealthiest businessmen in the world. The expansion of the world's largest MMA company is a major contributor to his $500 million net worth. Dana White is the backbone of the UFC. He has worked tirelessly to propel the promotion to new heights.

Complex recently posted a YouTube video proving that Dana White was fond of footwear and that he owns an enormous collection of highly coveted sneakers. He has a wild footwear assortment that mostly includes big brands like Jordan and Nike. The UFC president admires Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 sneaker launches. During his interview, he even stated that Travis Scott's sneakers are the best of all time.

When the interviewer, Joe La Puma, discovered White's obsession with Jordan footwear, he inquired as to if there was any "hookup" between the NBA legend, Michael Jordan, and Dana White. He gave an interesting answer to this saying:

“Nobody’s hooking me up, really. There’s no hookups here cause I’m one of these guys."

He further added:

"I pay for everything unless it was a gift that somebody sent to me.“

The UFC headquarters in Las Vegas currently houses Dana White's private sneaker collection. The collection demonstrates that the UFC president purchases the best sneakers from all luxury brands. Here's a list of the top five sneakers from his extensive collection.

Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low and four other highly sought-after sneakers in the Dana White sneaker collection

1) Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Chicago “Lost and Found”

Scrizyy @Scrizyy 4/20 Air Jordan Retro 1 High OG 'Lost and Found'



SNKRS App Shock Drop 11:40am EST. 4/20 Air Jordan Retro 1 High OG 'Lost and Found' SNKRS App Shock Drop 11:40am EST. https://t.co/OPBoKUFb30

Jordan Brand last retroed the Air Jordan 1 Chicago "Lost and Found" in 2015, and this legendary colorway was reintroduced to the Air Jordan 1 with an updated design in 2022, dubbed the Air Jordan 1 High OG Chicago "Lost and Found."

The sneaker's shape is similar to the 1985 debut, with weathering and aging predicted on the upper as well as the midsole. The famous colorway has a white leather upper and a white nylon tongue, with red leather reinforcements and a black Swoosh and ankle collar. The tongue tag is red with a white Nike logo, and the sneaker is finished with a white midsole as well as a red outsole.

Reselling Secrets @resellsecrets



Nothing needs to be said - this iconic Chicago colorway sneaker, which came out last year, might as well be considered as a best shoe released in a long time.



A restock is rumored to happen tomorrow, April 20.



Good luck! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Lost and Found" 🪙Nothing needs to be said - this iconic Chicago colorway sneaker, which came out last year, might as well be considered as a best shoe released in a long time.A restock is rumored to happen tomorrow, April 20.Good luck! Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Lost and Found" 🪙Nothing needs to be said - this iconic Chicago colorway sneaker, which came out last year, might as well be considered as a best shoe released in a long time.A restock is rumored to happen tomorrow, April 20. Good luck! 🍀 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/WYycT1hnGV

The widely loved high-tops were launched on November 19, 2022, with a price tag of $180 USD per pair. They were sold by the Nike SNKRS app and some other partnering retail marketplaces.

2) Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low "Cactus Jack"

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low Restocking This Year bit.ly/3BWxl7x Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low Restocking This Year bit.ly/3BWxl7x https://t.co/nWV2ArRJzG

The Travis Scott x SB Dunk Low "Cactus Jack" bandana print shoes were originally launched on February 29, 2020. These high-demand skate shoes were offered at a retail price of $150 USD per pair by Travis' Cactus Jack, Nike SNKRS, and a few other associated retail partners.

The color scheme is Black and Parachute Beige. The Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low boasts a patchwork theme covering its top, with a Tan leather foundation, plaid quarter panels, and paisley print layers, the latter with tear-away details demonstrating hidden elephant print below.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews



Originally dropping in February 2020, this SB Dunk release is regarded as one of Travis Scott's best collaborations with Nike, Inc. Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low rumored to restock in September, per @TuxedoAmerica Originally dropping in February 2020, this SB Dunk release is regarded as one of Travis Scott's best collaborations with Nike, Inc. Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low rumored to restock in September, per @TuxedoAmerica Originally dropping in February 2020, this SB Dunk release is regarded as one of Travis Scott's best collaborations with Nike, Inc. https://t.co/Y15FkdxK2U

Rope laces, Cactus Jack tongue tags, and mismatched Black and Pink Swooshes are among the other elements. The pattern is completed by a White midsole over a Tan rubber outsole.

3) Travis Scott x Fragment design x Air Jordan 1 Low

Fashion X @FashionX_Tech Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low https://t.co/gcaF76ILiZ

Another Travis Scott shoe in Dana White's sneaker collection is the Travis Scott x Fragment design x Air Jordan 1 Low. These low-top premium basketball shoes were made public on August 13, 2021. The sneaker was sold via the Nike SNKRS and a slew of other retail merchants with a fixed price tag of $150 USD for each pair.

This low-top Air Jordan 1 includes a White leather foundation with Blue and Royal Blue overlays, comparable to their Air Jordan 1 High. The reverse Swoosh logo of Travis Scott appears on the lateral side, with "Cactus Jack" markings on the tongue as well as an embroidered smiley face on the left heel and Hiroshi Fujiwara's double lightning bolt pattern on the right.

4) Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS FULL LOOK

x Air Jordan 1 Low FULL LOOK @Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low 👀FULL LOOK @Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low https://t.co/MH0NyX2Lmy

In addition to numerous Travis Scott sneakers, Dana White owns some luxury sneakers, like the Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low. This shoe features a White and Grey outer with "Air Dior" labeling on the tongues and a Wings insignia on the heel, akin to the high-top. The design is completed with an all-over printed Swoosh emblem on the sides and a co-branded icy transparent outsole.

The high-end Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low shoes were offered in July 2020. These limited-edition pairs were marked with a whopping price tag of $2000 USD. They were sold via the limited Dior boutiques.

5) Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low Orange Lobster

These popular Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low "Orange Lobster" shoes in Dana White's lineup were launched in December 2022. They were offered with a retail price label of $130 USD for each pair via the online and offline stores of Concepts, Nike SNKRS, and a few other connected retail stores.

These shoes are orange, similar to the earlier Lobster SB Dunks, featuring speckles all over the overlays, as seen on a lobster. The Swoosh is surrounded by a white border, a white tongue, and a white and orange-patterned lining. A black midsole with a Zoom Air insole and an orange outsole round out the footwear's look.

These were just some of the best sneakers from Dana White's huge sneaker collection; he spent around $100,000 USD on sneakers alone in 2022 (as he mentioned in his interview). White is surely an avid sneaker collector. If you're interested in purchasing any of the above sneakers, you may do so through trusted resellers such as StockX. Prices will vary depending on the platform.

Poll : 0 votes