BTS sneakers collection: 5 most expensive pairs worn by the K-pop stars

The South Korean boy band BTS (Bangtan Boys) has overtaken the world. Their catchy music, amazing stage presence, and relatable lyrics have won them fans worldwide. Their connection to their fans is one of their strengths. Many people relate to their mental health, self-love, and societal topics. Their dance routines and music videos are spectacular. BTS interacts with fans on social media, which fosters a close relationship. Talent, accessible messaging, and fan loyalty make BTS successful.

BTS followers, known as the BTS army, follow each member's lifestyle and try to emulate it. For instance, the BTS sneaker collection is currently one of the most talked-about subjects, and fans of the band are constantly keen to keep up with the latest fashions and trends.

Fans are especially interested in learning about the top five most expensive pairs of shoes owned by K-pop singers. These shoes are beautiful in their streamlined shapes and the luxury materials that were used to construct them. Therefore, these kicks will likely grab your attention, regardless of whether you consider yourself a sneakerhead or a fan of BTS.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Dior" and four other most expensive sneakers worn by BTS members

1) Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Dior"

J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Hoseok, is extremely popular for many reasons. He is a skilled rapper, singer, and dancer who has demonstrated his abilities through his work with the Korean pop group BTS. J-Hope has become a fan favorite because he excudes charm and energy on stage.

In addition, the BTS member has an extravagant clothing collection full of trendy clothes and shoes. The BTS army can't get over how often J-Hope has been spotted wearing high-quality sneakers at gigs and photo shoots. One of the sneakers is the Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Dior." He wore these classic sneakers in the Map Of The Soul one concept photoshoot and looked fabulous.

As per the construction of the sneaker, for the first time, the luxury powerhouse and the sneaker juggernaut have worked together, and the result is a pair of sneakers called the Dior x Air Jordan 1 High. These Air Jordan 1 High sneakers draw on the iconic high-top silhouette and revamp it with a gray Dior monogram swoosh emblem. In addition, they are crafted from leather that is wolf gray on the toe and sail white on the rest of the shoe—the ideal combination of timeless elegance and cutting-edge fashion.

The sneaker was released in 2020 and is available for almost $2,200 at select retail sites.

2) Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Travis Scott"

むねりん @munerin0302 Travis Scott × Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG Travis Scott × Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG https://t.co/Av9vfHAZhi

One of the seven members of BTS, Suga is well-known in the music industry for his extraordinary talent as a singer, rapper, and music producer. Because of his singular sound and impressive lyrical skills, he is a fan favorite and has contributed to several of BTS' most successful songs. Suga is well-known, not only for his passion for his art, but also for the honesty and sensitivity that he expresses in his music. Through his dedication and natural talent, he has helped BTS become one of the most popular and successful musical acts on the entire globe.

Additionally, he has donned many expensive sneakers in his shows and appearances that give a glimpse of his exquisite taste in fashion. One of the sneakers is the Nike Air Jordan 1 Retro High "Travis Scott."

This is one of the more expensive pairs of sneakers that members of BTS have worn. This item is from the collection that Travis Scott collaborated on with Nike. Suga wore these in a music video for August D.

The shoe has an upper made of distressed leather with a Swoosh emblem that is reversed, and it comes in a variety of earthy colors like brown, black, white, and green. In addition to that, it features the recognizable Cactus Jack emblem on the heel, as well as a secret stash pocket located on the ankle collar. The pair can be purchased from various shoe stores for $1,500.

3) Balenciaga Black Speed Knitted High-to Sock Sneaker

Kim Tae-hyung, commonly known as V, is a South Korean boy band member and versatile musician, dancer, and actor. Tae-hyung's unique vocals, soulful performances, and attractive attitude have won many fans worldwide. In addition, Tae-hyung's style and music video contributions are as notable as his musical abilities. V's style, including his exquisite sneaker collection, influences fans worldwide.

One of the most expensive items in his collection is the Balenciaga black speed knit high-top sock sneaker. As per its construction, this innovative design integrates aesthetic appeal, practicality, and ease of use into a single package. The shoe's upper is constructed from a stretch-knit material, resulting in a sock-like fit that is comfortable and supportive. In addition, the sole of the shoe is massive and rough, providing traction and stability while also giving the shoe a design that is both daring and forward-thinking in appearance.

The sneaker is available for $1,000 at the official Balenciaga retail stores.

4) Saint Laurent Wyatt Zipped Ankle Boots

When we talk about the most popular K-pop band, we can not forget about Jimin! Jimin is famous for numerous reasons. First, his dancing and theatrical presence always impresses his fans. His kindness and charm make him a fan favorite. Jimin's fame is also due to his hard work to perfect his performances and interact with his followers.

His high-end sneaker collection is well-known for setting new quality and cost standards. Jimin owns a number of high-end footwear brands, including Saint Laurent's Wyatt Zipped ankle boots. Saint Laurent's Wyatt zippered ankle boots are a chic option for both sexes. They're made of black leather and feature a silver zipper on the side and a pointed toe. The boots have a low, 1.5-inch stacked heel that is practical and stylish. Prices for these boots start at $1,190.

5) Visvim Skagway Lo G.Patten

Jung Kook of the K-pop band has a remarkable collection of sneakers, ranging from vintage Balenciaga to modern Versace models. His collection, which is both one-of-a-kind and vibrant, is an integral part of his signature street style. One of his most exclusive sneaker collections includes the Visvim Skagway Lo G.Pattern.

One well-liked model of canvas sneaker is the Visvim Skagway Lo G.Patten. The upper has a color-blocked section at the heel and is held together with contrast stitching. Metallic eyelets and a leather toe cap make up this shoe. The outer sole is rubber and has been damaged throughout to give it an aged appearance. Cork is used for the insole. Lightening bolts and the Visvim logo stand out against the black rubber outsole. The retail price of these kicks is above $1,000.

These are the top five most expensive sneakers that are the most-prized possessions of the talented members of BTS. Let us know in the comment section which BTS member's sneaker you like the most.

Poll : 0 votes