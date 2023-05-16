It's no secret that BTS' SUGA and the American singer, Halsey have been good friends for a while now. Starting from their first collaboration back in 2019 for the track Boy With Luv from the album, MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA, they've showcased several instances that depict their closeness with one another. While it's true that Halsey is close with the entirety of BTS, it's hard to ignore the fact that SUGA and her share a more special relationship.

There have been many instances where the singer expressed how their passion for music is quite similar and apart from the many sweet interactions between the two, SUGA got a special seat on Halsey's album. In her 2022 album, Maniac, the two came together to release a heartwarming track (SUGA's Interlude) that was cherished by both their fandoms, However, their friendship surely crosses the boundaries of music creation.

8 times BTS' SUGA and Halsey demonstrated their endearing connection

1) Halsey styling SUGA's hair in the ROAD to D-Day documentary

In BTS' SUGA's recent documentary release, Road to D-Day, many artists made guest appearances as the idol went about his road trip, exploring concepts for his first solo studio album, D-Day. Halsey was one of the guest artists, and her appearance in the documentary further added to the notion that the two have an amazing bond.

In the documentary, Halsey decides to style SUGA's hair similarly to how she does her own, and while she starts out nervously, it goes smoothly as time passes. Once she's done, the two burst out laughing at how funny the hairstyles look. To document the hilarious moment the two pose for a picture together, once again swooning fans with their undying chemistry.

2) Halsey wishing her "twin", BTS' SUGA, a happy birthday

For SUGA's birthday last year, Halsey was one among the many artists who showered the idol with wishes on turning 29. However, what caught fans' eyes was the adorable collage she made for him and her caption, "Happy Birthday Twin." While fans suspected that it could be because the two share the same birthday, upon looking up the same, they found that they weren't birthday twins.

Fans later realized that this yet again refers to the passion that they share. What Halsey wanted to communicate is that she and BTS' SUGA are much alike in several aspects, be it their personality to a certain extent or the way in which they approach their musical career.

3) Halsey's supportive-best-friend tweet when the D-Day album was released

Halsey, once again proving herself to be a true purple-blooded ARMY, gave BTS' SUGA a loud and enthusiastic shout-out upon the release of his first album. On April 21, when SUGA released his first full-length studio album, D-Day, Halsey took to Instagram Story and posted an exciting congratulatory message for her friend. Here's what the story said,

“Lessss goooooo @agustd ALBUM IS OUT!!!”

4) SUGA holding Halsey's child

Back to Halsey's birthday wish for SUGA's 29th birthday, there was something more that had fans fawning over their connection. Among the three images that the singer used to make a collage for BTS' SUGA, one of them was a picture of him softly cuddling her child, Ender Ridley Aydin. Her son was born on July 14, 2021, and BTS as a whole congratulated her through social media.

5) BTS' SUGA sending Halsey a special package of his limited edition Xylitol Gum

Adding to the endless exchanges of cute gifts between the two, Halsey's Instagram story on January 13, 2022, had fans all the more excited. In her story, she posted a picture of a cardboard box filled with Korean snacks. Many things from ramen to sweet potato sticks filled the box, naturally making fans curious as to who it was from. The caption for the story read,

"Special delivery package made my day."

While fans were speculating that it might be from BTS, once they spotted SUGA's limited edition bottle of Lotte' Xylitol chewing gum, it cemented the fact that it was in fact from the seven-member boy group. However, with the fact that SUGA's edition sat among all the other members speaks volumes of how close the two artists are.

6) Halsey's surprise appearance at the Agust D concert in L.A.

One of the most recent captures of the adorable friendship between BTS' SUGA and Halsey was witnessed during the former's solo tour, Agust D. Among the many artists who made a guest appearance on SUGA's tour, Halsey made a surprise visit on May 14, 2023, at the Kia Forum, L.A. concert. The two continued to showcase their sweet friendship and rolled out a sob-worthy performance of SUGA's Interlude.

7) The story behind SUGA's feature in Halsey's Maniac album

Following the release of Halsey's Maniac album, she sat down for an interview with Zach Lowe from Apple Music's Beats 1 to share some behind stories of the album. One of which included her reason behind collaborating with BTS' SUGA for her album Interlude. She revealed that after their first collaboration, Boy With Luv, she spent much time with the BTS members to get to know them on a personal level.

Though she was closer to RM and felt that other BTS members' voices best harmonized with hers, she was more attached to SUGA due to his first mixtape, Agust D. She expressed that she was very impressed with his lyricism and was quite blown away when she translated his solo songs, the track The Last in particular.

She also believed that BTS' SUGA will be the one to best understand the motifs that she utilized for her album, Maniac, and represent it best. She stated,

"Suga probably was the last member of BTS that anyone would have expected me to collaborate with and the one whose lyrical approach I felt the most connected to. I knew I had to have him be a part of this record. I knew that he would get what it feels like to be manic, to be introspective."

8) When Halsey got gifts for SUGA and other BTS members

The last on the list of adorable moments between Halsey and BTS' SUGA is probably one of the earliest memories ARMYs have of the two. During the Christmas of 2019, Halsey came bearing stockings filled with gifts for each BTS member, and they were visibly delighted. Her surprise made even the most calm and collect SUGA excited and he expressed that he was so happy. Such an unfamiliar instance also made BTS' RM mention that,

"That’s the happiest face I’ve ever seen."

As the friendship between the BTS' SUGA and Halsey continues to flourish, fans are excited to see what more the two have in store for them while simultaneously keeping an eye out for future collaborations.

