Air Jordan 1 Low "Dune Red" shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Since its debut, the Air Jordan 1 Low has seen numerous colorways and alterations, including collaborative and individual debuts. The most recent version of the silhouette is the Jordan Brand's Air Jordan 1 Low "Dune Red" colorway, and the Jordan Brand roster for the upcoming year will include the recently disclosed variant. The color palette for this latest iteration will be White/Dune Red-Lobster-Sail-Vachetta Tan.

The freshly released Air Jordan 1 Low "Dune Red" sneakers are expected to be on sale sometime in February of next year, according to the reputable sneaker news website Sole Retriever. The set price for each pair of these low-top basketball shoes will be $125 for men and $95 for sizes appropriate for grade school. So, sneakerheads looking for these two-toned pairs can find them on Nike, the SNKRS app, and a variety of other retail websites as well as physical stores.

Air Jordan 1 Low "Dune Red" shoes are covered in premium leather overlays

Here's another look at the upcoming low-top shoes (Image via Nike)

The celebrated basketball player and Nike Company began their long-term relationship in 1984, producing a line of custom sneakers for the public. The Air Jordan 1 is still one of the most anticipated and admired sneaker models on the market today. In fact, it was the inaugural model in the Air Jordan family to be produced.

The shape of this sneaker was designed by Peter Moore, an accomplished Swoosh label designer and the brains behind the storied Dunk model. On the Jordan Brand website, it provides the following background information on the Air Jordan 1 shoe model, writing:

"It could be said that Michael Jordan was the genesis of basketball as we know it today. Throughout a fiery and storied career, the tireless MJ overcame his hurdles, soaring above challenge after challenge to realize the unexpected. Along the way, he redefined basketball's relationship to style, the sport's connection to youth counter-culture and the game's creative potential.”

It further continues:

“Like Jordan himself, his eponymous footwear arrived with a bang, sharing its namesake's tradition-breaking bravado."

The Air Jordan 1 Low has a flawless white foundation as the blank canvas for the brand's imagination for this edition. The "Dune Red" panels stretch up and down the tongue and encircle the heel as they embrace the toe box in a cozy manner. Moreover, the color of the shoe's name has a certain appeal, whose subtle yet profound, quietly conjures up images of vintage Air Jordan colorways.

The logo details on the tongue and the heel engage in a somewhat deeper tone of red, almost as if they were whispering secrets from the famous history of the Jordan brand. This adds depth to the subject matter.

Here's another look at the uppers of the shoes (Image via Nike)

The Air Jordan 1's history, as well as the myriad tales woven into the brand's fabric, are referenced by the midsole, which takes on a "aged" aspect. The "Dune Red" color of the outsole, which serves as the sneaker's dramatic finale, unifies the upper and the lower part of the shoe harmoniously.

Watch out for the freshly revealed AJ 1 Low "Dune Red" sneakers that are scheduled to go on sale early next year. If readers want to avoid missing out, sign up on the Nike website or download the SNKRS app to receive timely information on the footwear's official release dates.

