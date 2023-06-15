Nike Air Force 1 Low Winterized shoes: Everything we know so far

With winter approaching, Nike is prepared to defy the elements with its most recent release, the Winterized Nike Air Force 1 Low. This version deviates significantly from previous designs, combining weather-resistant features with contemporary looks. In this new chapter, the Air Force 1 Low overcomes its basketball beginnings to come to light as a winter warrior.

The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low Winterized version is all set to enter the sneaker market in the coming weeks of 2023. Although the shoe company has not yet revealed the exact drop dates, these low-top sneakers will be available via Nike's online and offline stores, the SNKRS app, and other authorized retail locations. AF1 aficionados and other casual buyers will have to stick around for price details.

Nike Air Force 1 Low Winterized shoes are covered in dark brownish leather

Here's a closer look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Nike presented the Air Force 1 in 1982. Bruce Kilgore, an illustrious sneakers designer, was the genius behind the creation of this shape. The footwear style, which originated as a basketball design, rapidly rose in appeal across multiple sectors, such as hip-hop, lifestyle wear, and streetwear.

The trainer's simple design has contributed to the silhouette becoming increasingly prevalent around the globe. The sneaker rocketed to the apex of the street-style ladder thanks to its "Winterized" appearance. For over four decades, the sneaker has been integral to several GRs, collabs, and limited-edition adaptations.

The layout of the Air Force 1 shoe has evolved, as expressed on the shoe business' website:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Take another look at the uppers of these shoes (Image via Nike)

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The outer layer of the sneaker is an example of inventiveness and usability. The shell-like structure of the toe portion recalls the resilience and insulation of winter boots. This toughness is strengthened further by ripstop mid panels that are flawlessly seam-taped to the quarter, guaranteeing water resistance and warmth. The reinforced Swoosh and heel reinforcements are offered in a subtle taupe-colored hue, further emphasizing the style.

The boot-inspired laces rest on top of an ale-colored nylon tongue, contrasting the chilly slate with a pleasant earthy contrast. The color choice has a twofold purpose in that it is neatly reproduced on the outsole, providing an overall visual narrative. The silhouette is completed by flecked midsoles, which give layers of texture while mixing outdoor elements with urban flair.

Sneakerheads should keep an eye out for the forthcoming AF 1 Low Winterized footwear, which will be available soon. If you aren't interested in missing out on the release of this particular version, sign up on Nike's official website or join the SNKRS app for instant notifications when the shoe becomes available.

