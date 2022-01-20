5 under $20 boots to perk up your winter

If you are looking for a wardrobe change this winter, go for a good pair of boots. As the saying goes, you can never own enough boots. There are different kinds of boots that are both comfortable and stylish at the same time.

Your outfit will get the extra charm it needs, from Chelsea boots to high boots. Here we have a list of different kinds of boots that will make your shopping easier.

Five types of boots under $20 to perk up your winter

1) Platform boots

If you want to add some extra inches to your height, go for a pair of platform boots. These boots were trendy during the '80s and the '90s. Now it is back on trend and you can easily find them anywhere. You can opt for super chunky or a platform with subtle height.

Classic Black Platform boots (Image via Amazon)

This way, you can replace an uncomfortable pair of heels and say goodbye to foot pain and blisters. These come in multiple colors, so you can find one that matches your favorite outfit.

Here's a link to a pair of chunky platforms.

(Brand: Marco Republic Geneva. Price: $19.95)

2) Chelsea boots

Chelsea boots are very classy and come in various heel heights and toe shapes. These kinds of shoes usually have a tab at the back of the boot, which makes it easier to pull and slip on your feet.

Classic Chelsea Boots (Image via Pinterest)

These boots gained popularity in the United Kingdom when they first came out. Over time, Chelsea boots have grown to become a wardrobe staple for both men and women.

Here's a link to a studded pair of black Chelseas that you might like:

(Brand: Fashion Thirsty. Price: $15.99)

3) Combat boots

The combat boots were initially designed for soldiers. These were made to be worn by soldiers in combat. However, people sometimes tend to go for fashion over functionality. Fashionable combat boots come with the same original elements from the army boots.

There is a rounded toe cap a chunky sole with laces for tying, and are available in various textures. You can easily find a pair of faux crocs or smooth leather combat boots in multiple colors.

Click on this link to cop a good pair of black combat ones:

(Brand: Forever Link. Price: $19.17)

4) Thigh-high boots

Ankle boots sometimes leave some of your skin exposed to the winter air. This is where thigh-high boots come into the picture. Mid-thigh boots are adjustable to fit your legs comfortably, leaving no bumps or blisters. These can be paired with jeans, skirts, and dresses.

Looking for thigh-highs that will fit you well? Check out this link.

(Brand: Style & Co. Price: $20)

5) Stiletto heel boots

If you are a fan of both stilettos and ankle boots, here is the right option for you. Stiletto heels never grow out of style. The skinny heel goes well with all kinds of outfits and looks amazing during the fall or winter. You will be able to walk with confidence and comfort.

Click on the link below to grab a bold pair of red heels.

(Brand: getmorebeauty. Price: $17.98)

Get ready to march into winter with one of these solid pairs of boots and set the trend. These shoes evoke a sense of masculinity, femininity, classiness, and strength in any outfit.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

