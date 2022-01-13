“Their records aren’t fit to lace Cristiano’s boots” – Piers Morgan hits out at ‘overpaid’ younger players at Manchester United after Ronaldo interview

Journalist Piers Morgan has taken to Twitter to slam Manchester United's younger players, accusing them of not having the mentality of Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday and Cristiano Ronaldo was asked whether there has to be a change in the mentality of the players at the club. He told Sky Sports :

"Of course. I think to build up a good things sometimes you have to destroy a few things. I remember when I was 18 some older players spoke with me and I took that as having to improve, they know more than me as they have more bad moments. This new generation in general don’t accept that if you criticise them. I have kids I know. They do the opposite."

“I don’t say our players but in general. You have to find the right balance to speak with them. It’s a new year we have to change the page. We have many things to win. We have to believe that or it will be a nightmare. I’m here to help. When they need my support and advice, I will be the number one to help. If you don’t want my help and my advice, do your job look at yourself. Do your best to help the team."

Morgan took to Twitter to give his opinion on Ronaldo's interview, slamming Manchester United's younger players in the process. He wrote:

"Just watched the full 20-minute interview. If United’s whole squad had Ronaldo’s mentality, they’d win everything. But they don’t - too many overpaid younger prima donnas strutting around like they’re football gods when their records aren’t fit to lace @Cristiano’s boots."

Cristiano Ronaldo has been the standout player for Manchester United in what has been a rather disappointing campaign. The Portuguese superstar is the club's top scorer this season with 14 goals in 21 games across all competitions. The Red Devils are currently 7th in the Premier League, six points off West Ham in 4th, with two games in hand over the Hammers.

"We are not yet at our best level" - Ronaldo on Manchester United this season

Ronaldo has been Manchester United's standout player this season

Cristiano Ronaldo was also asked about his opinions on Manchester United's season so far and what needs to change if they are to challenge for top spot in the near future. He said:

"Manchester United should win the league or be second or third. I don't see other positions for Manchester United to be honest, I don't see. In my eyes, I don't accept that our mentality be less than to be in the top three in the Premier League. We are capable to change things now. I don't know the specific way I'm a player, not the coach, the president, I know the way but I'm not going to mention it here because I think it's not ethic [sic] from my part to say that."

"What I can say and something I can say we are in control, we can do it better, all of us. Manchester belongs in important things, we have to change that. I don't want to be here in a club to fight to be in sixth or seventh or fifth place, I'm here to try to win, to compete. I think we compete but we are not yet at our best level. Long way to improve and I believe if we change our mind, we can achieve big things."

