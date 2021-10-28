Naomi Osaka shows off flashy red boots in new vacation photos from Rome

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is continuing to enjoy her time in Europe. The Japanese, who is currently vacationing in Rome, Italy, posted new pictures of herself showing off flashy red boots.

Osaka posted four photos from the Italian capital on her Instagram account on Wednesday night. The former World No. 1 wore a blue, ruffled plaid dress and looked happy to be soaking up the sun on the cobbled streets of Rome. In one of the photos she was also seen with her father, Leonard Francois.

But it was her gorgeous red heeled boots that grabbed everyone's attention, with quite a few of her followers commenting on how she gave off supermodel vibes.

"THE BOOTS," commented American tennis player Kristie Ahn.

"Those boots," remarked wellness advocate Tamara Pridgett.

"Super model vibes," was the comment of another of Osaka's followers.

Naomi Osaka celebrated her 24th birthday in Greece a few days ago

Naomi Osaka has spent her time away from the court in Europe. The reigning Australian Open champion celebrated her 24th birthday earlier this month in Greece with her family and friends.

The Japanese recently shared a series of photos from Mykonos, where she can be seen exploring historical architecture and sailing in the azure blue waters.

Her European sojourn then took her to Rome, and the tennis ace has kept her fans engaged by posting snippets from her time in the Italian capital.

Naomi Osaka, who opened up about her battle with anxiety and depression during the French Open, has prioritized her mental health this year. The Japanese took a two-month hiatus from the tour after withdrawing from Roland Garros following her first-round match.

She went on an indefinite break once again following her third-round defeat at the US Open at the hands of rising Canadian star Leylah Fernandez. Although Osaka has expressed her desire to return to competition soon, she hasn't yet set a date for her comeback.

The 24-year-old is out of contention for the season-ending WTA Finals scheduled to be held in Guadalajara, Mexico from November 10-17. So, in all likelihood, Naomi Osaka will only be seen in action next year.

Edited by Arvind Sriram