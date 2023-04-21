Fear of God x Adidas Basketball footwear pack: Everything we know so far

When the first Fear of God x Adidas Basketball model was leaked back in March, Jerry Lorenzo commented that the official basketball shoe wouldn't be unveiled until April 19, 2023, during the Hollywood Bowl show of FOG's 8th line. Finally, the Fear of God x Adidas Basketball model has received its first-ever official glimpse.

The price and release date of the Fear of God x Adidas sneakers have not yet been confirmed, but they are likely to be in the high-end range, considering the previous collaborations of FOG. The sneakers are also expected to be limited in quantity and high in demand, as they represent a new era for both the partnering labels.

Fear of God x Adidas Basketball lineup will offer shoe and sandal designs

Here's a closer look at the duo's collab basketball shoe (Image via Sportskeeda)

Basketball is more than just a sport. It is a culture, a lifestyle, and a source of inspiration for many people around the world. Basketball has also influenced the fashion industry, creating some of the most iconic and coveted sneakers of all time. From Air Jordan to the Yeezy, basketball shoes have transcended the court and become a symbol of style and status.

One of the most influential brands in basketball fashion is Fear of God. It is a Los Angeles-based fashion brand founded by Jerry Lorenzo in 2013. The brand is known for its streetwear-inspired esthetic, blending influences from hip-hop, skate, and grunge culture. The fashion label has collaborated with various brands and celebrities, such as Nike, Vans, Kanye West, Justin Bieber, and Kendrick Lamar.

supker @m88855771832 Fear of God x adidas Basketball Sneaker Unveiled ift.tt/amQADti Fear of God x adidas Basketball Sneaker Unveiled ift.tt/amQADti https://t.co/P11XInsYs3

In December 2020, FOG announced a long-term partnership with Adidas, one of the leading sportswear brands in the world. The partnership aims to reimagine the future of Adidas basketball globally, with Lorenzo driving the creative and business strategy for the category.

The partnership also marks the establishment of Fear of God Athletics, a new pillar of the brand that will focus on performance basketball and active lifestyle products.

The first product images show two types of footwear pieces: a high-top basketball shoe and a slide sandal. Both sneakers feature a stylized three-stripe branding that represents Fear of God Athletics.

Sole Retriever @SoleRetriever



What are your first impressions? 🤔



📸 drethemayor/mrdeanwalker



rtrv.in/41FXjrf twitter.com/i/web/status/1… FIRST LOOK: Fear Of God Athletics x adidas CollectionWhat are your first impressions? 🤔📸 drethemayor/mrdeanwalker FIRST LOOK: Fear Of God Athletics x adidas CollectionWhat are your first impressions? 🤔 📸 drethemayor/mrdeanwalkerrtrv.in/41FXjrf twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/q5hXV7wuvQ

The high-top basketball shoe is reminiscent of FOG's debut Nike collaboration, the Air FOG 1, which was released in 2018. The shoe has a similar silhouette and colorway, but with some differences in the details. The anticipated shoe has a simpler laced vamp and a forefoot strap that resembles the Yeezy 750 Boost. Additionally, the shoe has a chunky midsole and a heel pull tab.

The slide sandal is a more casual option inspired by the Adidas Adilette. The sandal has a squishy sole and a wide strap that covers the foot. The strap has a debossed Fear of God Athletics logo on it.

HypeNeverDies @HypeNeverDies PUSHA T Rocking FEAR OF GOD x ADIDAS Shirt, Sweatpants, Sneakers And Gloves First Look PUSHA T Rocking FEAR OF GOD x ADIDAS Shirt, Sweatpants, Sneakers And Gloves First Look 👀 https://t.co/9QC4NflUAF

Pusha T, who performed the Kids See Ghosts song Feel The Love in the middle of the Hollywood Bowl runway presentation, was also seen wearing the clothing. Like other FOG clothes, it had a little branding potential, alongside exaggerated and oversized silhouettes. People noticed sweatpants with little touches of Adidas writing as well as an oversized top with three arrows on the shoulders.

The upcoming partnership is an exciting development for fans of both brands, as well as for basketball and sneaker culture. It showcases Lorenzo's vision and influence as a creative director and entrepreneur and Adidas' commitment to innovation and collaboration.

Poll : 0 votes