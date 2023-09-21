Nike Air Force 1 Low “Molten Metal” shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike has released an overwhelming number of Nike Air Force 1 models, each with its own distinctive aesthetic and color scheme. This time around, the company decided to switch things up by replacing the leather swooshes on the shoe's sides with "Molten Metal" accents, rather than changing the shoe's material or color scheme.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Molten Metal” shoes will be entering the sneaker world in the coming days of 2023, as mentioned by Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sneaker sources.

It’s important to remember that the official release date is still under wraps. These sneakers will be traded via the online and offline outlets of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a couple of other affiliated retail shops. You have to wait for confirmation of pricing details as well.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Molten Metal” shoes are combined with crisp white foundation

Expand Tweet

By incorporating a refined visual appeal, the Swoosh label takes its legendary Air Force 1 Low to entirely different peaks of fashion, which is an important step away from the company's traditional design approach. In the past, Nike's decorations have frequently been modest, but this time around, the manufacturer opts for a more brazen style.

The shoe is covered in stunning silver metallic components that flow along its surface. These features challenge typical design principles of the Air Force 1 model, with formations that are reminiscent of molten metal in its finest artistic state.

Even though they are daring, the decorative elements on the footwear do not overpower the sneaker's legacy. In fact, they help to increase the effect.

These cutting-edge embellishments are placed in critical parts of the sneaker, such as the medial Swooshes, the lace dubraes, and the eyestays. This provides a rousing contrast to the typically understated Triple White foundation.

Expand Tweet

Nike also includes a gilded logo, which elegantly adorns the heel as well as the tongue tabs of the footwear, bringing a sense of sophistication to the design of the shoe.

The combined effect of components that are rich in gold and shiny silver offers a vibe of lavishness, yet nevertheless manages to keep its feet firmly planted in the world of athleticism.

Back in 1978, the iconic AF1 footwear model caused a stir in the sneaker industry. Since then, it has evolved into an essential piece of streetwear, popular among sneaker fans as well as casual customers. The Swoosh ties this silhouette back to its heritage by highlighting the following fact:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Expand Tweet

It further adds:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Keep an eye out for the brand-new Nike Air Force 1 Low "Molten Metal" sneakers that are scheduled to be released in the upcoming months of the year 2023.

Joining Nike's website or utilizing the official SNKRS app will enable you to receive timely notifications regarding the precise launch time of the aforementioned AF1 colorway.