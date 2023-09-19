Nike Air Force 1 Low GORE-TEX "Hangul Day" shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike continues to push frontiers with another new design of its legendary Nike Air Force 1 sneaker, which will soon hit the market in a Hangul Day-inspired ensemble with GORE-TEX reinforcement. Using simple designs and an intricate layout, this well-known silhouette was created with the intention of spicing up the celebration of Korean culture.

Although there is no official word on the launch of the recently surfaced Nike Air Force 1 Low GORE-TEX “Hangul Day” shoes so far, preliminary reports from Sneaker Bar Detroit and other sources predict that they will be dropped sometime during October 2023.

AF1 fans and other interested buyers can check out the online as well as offline sites of Nike, the SNKRS app, and a bunch of linked retail vendors following their launch. These shoes will be priced at $150 per pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low GORE-TEX “Hangul Day” shoes are covered in tans and whites all over

Hangul Day is coming up, and to celebrate, Nike has something truly exceptional up their sleeve, and it takes the form of their most recent Air Force 1 Low GORE-TEX edition.

The newly formed Nike Air Force 1 Lows aren't clamoring for recognition with their white and tan color scheme; instead, they're keeping things low-key, which is exactly what they should be doing. The waterproof mesh top is given a white finish to match the midsoles as well as the inner liners, creating a seamless appearance throughout the shoe.

Tan leather veneers dominate the spotlight and are expertly sewn using a clean white thread to highlight all of the intricate seams. On the side of the heel, to make sure everybody realizes that you're sporting that top-tier technology, you'll discover the GORE-TEX marking stitched with the same thread.

Additionally, because the focus is on the nuances, the subtle tans are carried over to the mesh tongue as well as the shoelaces. The gum rubber outer sole unit and sail-colored midsole work together to provide a cohesive aesthetic for the shoe.

However, now we come to the most exciting portion: the unique Hangul Day symbol. As a fitting conclusion to this homage to Korean culture, it has been incorporated into the heel counters and the insoles. Ultimately, the themed hang tag on the uppers wraps up the overall look of the celebratory sneaker design.

The classic Nike Air Force 1 sneaker model disrupted the sneaker market 40 years ago and became a streetwear staple not only for sneaker aficionados but also for casual buyers. The Swoosh underlines the roots of this silhouette as,

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

This Nike Air Force 1 Low GORE-TEX "Hangul Day" model should be right up your alley if you're looking to invest in cultural elegance that doesn't interfere with functionality. You can easily stay tuned with the arrival of these shoes by signing up on Nike’s site or installing the brand’s SNKRS app for regular alerts.