Vans UltraRange EXO Hi Gore-Tex WW MTE-2 Shoes: Where to buy, price, and more details explored 

Vans is a brand that is synonymous with skateboarding, but it also has a history of innovation and exploration in other fields. From surfing to snowboarding, Vans has created footwear that can handle various conditions and terrains. One of its latest creations is the UltraRange EXO Hi Gore-Tex WW MTE-2 shoes, a sneaker boot that is designed for warm weather adventures.

The UltraRange EXO Hi Gore-Tex WW MTE-2 shoes are available at select Vans retail locations and online at Vans.com. The retail price is set at $195, which is somewhat on the higher end of the spectrum for the brand's shoes.

Vans UltraRange EXO Hi Gore-Tex WW MTE-2 shoes are offered in two colorways

Take a closer look at the boots (Image via Sportskeeda)

Following its collaboration with Joe Freshgoods earlier in the year, Vans MTE received a lot of attention for providing a wide range of alternatives for diverse terrains and purposes. The firm has now added the UltraRange EXO Hi Gore-Tex WW MTE-2 to its array of outdoor-ready options.

These new shoes have a sleek and modern look that combines elements of classic styles with technical details. The shoes have a high-top silhouette with suede, textile, and synthetic uppers that are durable and breathable.

The shoes also feature a lace-up closure with metal eyelets and a pull-tab at the heel for easy on and off. The new model comes in two colorways -- Navy/Black and Grey/Multi -- and both have a contrast stitching and a Vans logo on the tongue and the side.

Take a look at the grey colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The pairs are packed with features that make them suitable for warm weather exploration. The shoes have a thermoregulating mesh fabrication that allows for heat and moisture release and quick drying. The shoes also have a Gore-Tex Invisible Fit Technology that provides water and wind protection without sacrificing fit or comfort.

These sneakers have a single-density OrthoLite sockliner and an UltraCush EVA midsole that offer enhanced comfort and reduced weight. The shoes also have an All-Trac tread design, a proprietary all weather-specific rubber compound that provides grip in various conditions.

The latest additions to the sneaker line promise to be breathable, waterproof, comfortable, and grippy, making them ideal for outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, or surfing.

The shoes are also lightweight and flexible, allowing for natural foot movement and agility. The shoes are durable and easy to clean, thanks to their synthetic materials and mesh fabrication. They are also stylish and versatile, as they can be paired with various outfits and occasions.

Here's a detailed look at the navy colorway (Image via Sportskeeda)

The UltraRange EXO Hi Gore-Tex WW MTE-2 shoes are a great option for those who are looking for a sneaker boot that can handle warm weather exploration.

The shoes have a thermoregulating mesh fabrication that allows for heat and moisture release and quick drying, and boast a Gore-Tex Invisible Fit Technology that provides water and wind protection without sacrificing fit or comfort.

The shoes also have an All-Trac tread design, a proprietary all weather-specific rubber compound that provides grip in various conditions.

However, considering the quality, features, and versatility of these shoes, they may be worth the investment for those who are looking for a sneaker boot that can handle warm weather adventures.

