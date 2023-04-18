Joe Freshgoods x New Balance “Beneath The Surface” collection: Everything we know so far 

Joe Freshgoods, the Chicago-based designer and creative entrepreneur, has teamed up with New Balance for his fifth collaborative project with the brand. The collection, dubbed “Beneath The Surface”, features two models: the New Balance 610 and the New Balance Rainier Boot.

Both shoes showcase Freshgoods’ unique esthetic and storytelling, as well as his first-ever camouflage print.

The Joe Freshgoods x New Balance “Beneath The Surface” collection is set to launch later in April 2023, although the exact release date and price have not been announced yet. The collection is expected to be available on the New Balance official website as well as via a few other online platforms.

Joe Freshgoods x New Balance “Beneath The Surface” sneaker pack with camo print designs

Here's a closer look at the upcoming collab sneakers (Image via Instagram/@joefreshgoods)

New Balance is a brand that has been synonymous with quality, innovation, and heritage for over a century. The company has collaborated with various artists, designers, and influencers over the years, creating some of the most memorable and coveted sneakers in the industry.

One of the most prolific and consistent collaborators with New Balance is Joe Freshgoods, a renowned designer and creative entrepreneur who has a knack for storytelling and culture.

In this article, we will take a look at his latest project with New Balance, the “Beneath The Surface” Collection, which features two models: the New Balance 610 and the New Balance Rainier Boot.

The NB 610 is a trail-inspired sneaker that debuted in 1988 as a rugged and versatile option for outdoor enthusiasts. For this collaboration, Freshgoods has reimagined the silhouette in two vibrant colorways: one with a dark orange mesh base and black and gray camo overlays, and another with a light orange mesh base and olive green camo overlays.

Both pairs feature co-branded tongue tags, textured leather panels, reflective details, and Vibram outsoles for traction and durability.

The NB Rainier Boot is a classic hiking boot that was first introduced in 1978 as high-performance footwear for mountaineers. Freshgoods has given the boot a modern twist with a black and brown camo mesh base, olive green suede overlays, bright gold eyelets, and a co-branded tongue tag that depicts a scenic landscape.

The boot also boasts a GORE-TEX lining for waterproofing, a leather lining for comfort, and a Vibram outsole for grip and stability.

The Joe Freshgoods x NB “Beneath The Surface” Collection is a testament to the power of collaboration and creativity. Freshgoods has infused his own camo print and vibrant colors into two of the brand's classic models, creating a collection that is both stylish and functional.

The collection is not only a celebration of Freshgoods’ creativity, but also of New Balance’s heritage and commitment to quality and innovation.

