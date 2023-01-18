Joe Freshgoods - the Chicago-based designer - and his eponymous label are continuing their collaboration with the Californian skate and footwear giant Vans. This collaboration began in 2003 with the inception of Vans by Vault label to launch an apparel, accessories, and footwear collection.

The Californian label announced the Joe Freshgoods x Vans collaborative collection, dubbed the Chocolate Valley Resort, via an official press release on January 17, 2023.

The collection is slated to be released on the official e-commerce site of Joe Freshgoods on January 21. A global release will be marked via the official Vans website on January 27, 2023.

Details about the upcoming Outdoor-ready Joe Freshgoods x Vans Chocolate Valley Resort Collection, which black travelers inspire

The upcoming Joe Freshgoods x Vans Chocolate Valley Resort Collection is inspired by black travelers of the 40s, 50s, and 60s (Image via Vans)

Chicago-native designer Joe Freshgoods and his eponymous label are slowly creating a path in the sneaker space by launching multiple collaborative shoes. The label is becoming a household name in the sneakerworld as it collaborates with the industry's biggest names, such as New Balance and Converse.

The latest to join in the collaborative labels is Vans and its sub-label Vault by Vans. The collaborative collection is perfect for the winter season and spotlights the story of Black people and their travel experience. The collection concept is based on the moment while giving an ode to leisure and travel from Black people's experiences. The official press release states,

"The latest collection of footwear, apparel and accessories is an ode to travel and leisure from the Black experience, visualized through history and community."

In the press release, the Chicago-based designer also talks about the collection and the meaning behind it,

“Chocolate Valley Resort is inspired by my love for travel and research. For this collection I wanted to create something that aligns with the rich history of Vault by Vans, but from a new perspective. Chocolate Valley Resort marries the history of Black travel and leisure with winter-ready pieces that blend playfulness and functionality.”

The footwear line of the collection offers makeovers upon MTE Slip Hiker and Sk8-Hi silhouettes. The Sk8-Hi and MTE Slip Hiker models are perfect for the winter season with their functional features.

Both comfort and functionality has been offered in thick-soled shoes, which keep the feet warm even in snow. The upper of both shoes are inspired by a winter-ready puffer jacket and comes constructed out of puffy materials.

The Sk8-Hi's upper is constructed out of a mix of puffer and suede materials. The quilted material is spotted along the quarter panels and rear of the heels, whereas the complimentary suede details are added over the eye stays, tongues, heels, and toeboxes. Traditional Vans branding is added upon both the sneaker models.

Both the sneaker models come in two colorways each. The Sk8-Hi model comes in 'Pink / White / Tan' and 'Copper / White / Tan color schemes. The MTE Slip Hikker comes in 'White / Grey' and 'Pink / White / Green' color schemes.

The collaborative collection will be released via the official Joe Freshgoods website and his Every Now And Then storefront on January 21, followed by a global release on the official e-commerce site and select stores of Vans on January 27, 2023.

