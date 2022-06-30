Where to buy Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans collection? Everything we know so far

Chicago-native designer Joe Freshgoods and his eponymous label, JFG, are collaborating with the 2003-started Vans' sub-section, Vault by Vans, for his latest sneaker releases. The Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans sneaker collection, dubbed 'The Honeymoon Stage', was revealed by the beloved designer on his official Instagram handle on June 29, 2022.

The designer's latest project entails a three-piece sneaker collection with different colorways of the classic Style 36 LX sneakers, accompanied by an apparel collection. A release date hasn't been revealed by either label, however, the capsule will be exclusively launched on the official e-commerce site of Joe Freshgoods.

More about the upcoming Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans The Honeymoon Stage collection

Upcoming Joe Freshgoods x Vault by Vans The Honeymoon Stage collection (Image via @joefreshgoods/Instagram)

Slowly creating a path in the space of sneaker collaborations, the label Joe Freshgoods is becoming a household name in the sneakerworld. The Chicago-based label and designer recently put the world on notice with his collaborations with Converse and New Balance, and now the designer can add 'The Honeymoon Stage' collab collection with Vault by Vans to his portfolio of sneaker collabs.

The designer first teased the collection on his Instagram story with a dashing pink and white box, accompanied by a "Everything Happens for a Reason" lettering printed across the shoebox's side. The top of the box featured a co-branded logo with Vans and Joe Freshgoods writing paired with each other.

Following up on the story, Freshgoods further revealed a pic of the JFG X VANS card, which was signed to him, with "Joe" lettering. The collaborative card story featured a caption written by the designer, "B**ch, I'm back." Freshgoods has now officially released the lookbook from the collaborative capsule with the skate brand, Vault by Vans, on his Instagram profile through a post.

The post's caption reads,

"For our latest collaboration, we partnered with @vansvault to introduce “ the honeymoon stage”. basically signaling the start to a strange yet educational relationship between myself and Vans this year. This is the mixtape before the album, Ha. Full Apparel collection done in-house. Everything is available EXCLUSIVELY through JFG. Releases date, pop ups, and more information available soon."

The designer revealed that three sneakers will be dropped as part of the footwear line from the latest collaborative capsule. The kicks are leading the collection, making them the most prominent part of 'The Honeymoon Stage.'

The Style 36 LX silhouette is given a personal touch by the designer, as he outfitted the lifestyle silhouettes with shaggy suede overlays and the Vans' signature checkerboard side panels. The checkerboard side panels feature his acronym "JFG" printed on various boxes.

The three colorways further feature the classic vulcanized rubber sole, clad in white. The white vulcanized rubber stripe features a leather jazz stripe atop it. The three colorways included in the collection are Pink, Red, and Peach, all of which speak to the lovey-dovey approach of the capsule.

The designer has also prepared apparel pieces to accompany the three-piece footwear line. The apparel collection includes off-white track pants, a satin bowling shirt, and socks. The entire collection features a co-branded logo of the two labels.

Freshgoods himself has confirmed that the collab will drop on his label's official e-commerce exclusively, although he hasn't revealed the price or release date info. He however revealed that the information will be released soon. For more information, one can stay tuned to Joe Freshgoods' official Instagram handle or watch this space.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far