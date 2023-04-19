Todd Snyder x Vans “The Dirty Martini” Pack: Where to get, release date, and more details explored 

The skateboarding company and collaborative powerhouse Vans recently partnered with Todd Snyder for their collaborative take on the former’s iconic silhouettes. Dubbed “The Dirty Martini," the sneaker lineup will offer the reinterpreted variants of Slip-On 98 and Lace-up 73 silhouettes.

A limited edition release, the Todd Snyder x Vans The Dirty Martini Pack, will be available exclusively on the Todd Snyder website on April 20, 2023, at 10:00 AM ET. The retail price for both pairs is yet to be announced, but they are expected to sell out quickly due to their high demand and quality. Interested parties will have to stick around for the pricing details as well.

Todd Snyder x Vans “The Dirty Martini” sneaker pack is covered in olive and cream hues

Here's a detailed look at the Slip-On and Lace-up sneakers of Todd Snyder's collab collection (Image via Sportskeeda)

The collaboration between Todd Snyder and Vans is a remarkable example of how two brands can combine their expertise and heritage to create a sneaker pack that is inspired by a cultural phenomenon: the dirty martini.

The dirty martini is a classic drink that consists of gin or vodka, dry vermouth, and a splash of olive brine. It is usually served with an olive or two as a garnish. The drink is known for its strong and savory flavor that appeals to many people.

Todd Snyder is a fan of the dirty martini, and he decided to use it as the theme for his 10-year anniversary sneaker pack with the American skateboarding and streetwear label.

The pack features two models: the Slip-On 98 DX and the Lace-Up 73 DX. Both shoes are made with premium suede uppers in a signature "Snyder Olive" hue that matches the color of the olives in the drink. The shoes also have co-branded cork insoles, creamy rubber midsoles, outsoles, and contrast stitching for added detail.

With an all-suede design and elastic side accents for simple on and off, the Slip-On 98 DX is a timeless slip-on style. The Lace-Up 73 DX is a retro-inspired lace-up style that has leather tabs on the tongue and heel with co-branded logos, orange lace tips, and embroidered Vans branding on the medial sides.

The collaborative launch is a perfect example of how Snyder blends his refined aesthetic with the brand's iconic heritage. Two classic silhouettes that may be worn for any occasion are given a distinctive and fashionable touch in this pack. Whether you are a fan of dirty martinis or not, you will surely appreciate the craftsmanship and design of this sneaker pack.

For the unfamiliar, Todd Snyder is a New York-based designer who is known for his modern and sophisticated take on classic American styles. He has collaborated with various footwear brands in the past, including New Balance, Timex, and PF Flyers. Now, he has teamed up with Vans for a special sneaker pack that celebrates his 10th anniversary as a brand.

Mark your calendars for the soon-arriving Todd Snyder x Vans shoe collection. Those interested can stay tuned to the designer's official website for timely alerts on the joint launch.

