Nike Air Force 1 Low "Ueno Sakura" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike rarely backs down from instilling fervor among sneakerheads by resurrecting timeless masterpieces from its trove. Images of yet another Swoosh label rarity, the Air Force 1 Low "Ueno Sakura," have just appeared on the internet. These limited-edition sneakers were created specifically for the Japanese market in 2005, but the popularity extended to international sneaker market as well.

Although there has been no official statement from the shoe label, trustworthy sources such as Sneaker News and Kicks On Fire have suggested that this legendary silhouette would be re-released in Spring 2024. Air Force 1 Low "Ueno Sakura" will be available at select Nike Sportswear shops, both in-store and online, as well as on the brand's official website. So far, the pricing and location of the release of this women's-exclusive shoe are currently unknown.

Nike Air Force 1 Low "Ueno Sakura" sneakers are inspired by a Japanese park

Here's another look at the rereleasing sneakers (Image via Nike)

Light bone suede and an attractive light gray covers the uppers of the legendary shoe, which was only made available in Japan. The laser-etched sakura blossoms that decorate the panels, toeboxes, and tongues are a nod to the delicate beauty of Japanese culture and the cherry blossom season.

These fine petals are a testament to the beautiful Japanese season known as "Ueno," which draws in both residents and foreigners. Moreover, the gold dubraes add a touch of class to the lacing. There is a debossed Nike Air emblem on the heel and a large swoosh logo on the side panel. Aside from that, the embroidery of the word "Ueno" at the ankle is the finishing touch on these otherwise standard sneakers.

The shoe's watermelon pink outsole complements the lovely shade of cherry blossoms, and the midsole is a clean white. Gray plush fabric lines the interior of the sock lining, making for comfortable wear. Then, light grey laces round off the style to offer a touch of sophistication for a put-together overall impression.

Expand Tweet

The Swoosh released the Air Force 1 Ueno Sakura in 2005 to celebrate the cherry blossom season. Finally, in 2024, the Air Force 1 Low "Ueno Sakura" will reappear. The shoe's name honors Tokyo's Ueno district and park. The Air Force 1 Low is a popular Japanese exclusive. Overall, the Air Force 1 Low "Ueno Sakura" represents Japan's cherry blossom season.

Its unique history and restricted availability continue to attract sneaker fans worldwide. Both old-school and new-school sneaker fans need the ‘Ueno Sakura’ version for these characteristics. The enthusiasm for this famous sneaker grows as we anticipate its 2024 comeback.

Take a look at the heel counters of these shoes (Image via Nike)

The Air Force 1 Low, a beloved sneaker silhouette hailing from the renowned the Swoosh brand, has garnered enormous acclaim within the sneaker community worldwide. Originally crafted with the game of basketball in mind, this iconic model has transcended its athletic roots to become a timeless fashion staple.

This innovative sneaker revolutionized the game by adding awe-inspiring the brand's Air technology. With its unparalleled cushioning and unrivaled comfort, this Air Force 1 Low is a true game-changer for your feet.

The iconic moniker "Air Force 1" derives its inspiration from the distinguished aircraft responsible for transporting the President of the United States. With its diverse range of colorways and styles, this shoe has solidified its status as a cultural icon.

These highly sought-after shoes will be offered again in limited quantities. As such, keep an eye on Nike's official site and the SNKRS app to learn more about the release of these and other highly anticipated shoes.