Nike Air Force 1 Low “Just Do It” Black shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Beaverton, Oregon-based sportswear giant, only keeps raising its bars by coming up with innovative and trendy sneaker designs every time. Similarly, this time, the shoe brand has embraced its Air Force 1 sneaker model with a distinctive ensemble. The all-black-colored AF1 will be added to the brand's "Just Do It" collection.

The latest Black colorway of the Air Force 1 model is expected to hit the sneaker market sometime later this year, as suggested by early sources. Readers must note that the official drop date is still pending confirmation.

These chic low-tops will be sold online and in the offline locations of Nike, the brand’s authorized SNKRS app, and a bunch of connected sellers. The shoe will be available only in women's sizes and the price of the same is yet to be confirmed.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Just Do It” Black shoes are embellished with iridescent swooshes

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming AF1 shoes (Image via Nike)

Oregon's sportswear business is back with a daring update to their "Just Do It" portfolio, which is an Air Force 1 Low developed solely for ladies. This move is proof that less is more, and it demonstrates that Nike is ready to push the limits once again.

This shoe, in contrast to its iridescent and white contemporaries, is not afraid to go all the way to the bottom. It embraces a jet-black color palette that rises above the domain of basic fashion and descends into the realm of classic refinement.

The outer panels of the footwear are constructed out of flawless leather, while the tongue is made of mesh. Here, the inner lining is executed in satin. At first glance, the footwear appears to be immersed in a sea of black.

However, it is not merely a monochromatic affair, rather, it has modest design aspects that elevate it from being simply another standard black shoe. The shoe's metallic lace dubraes have been given a luminous reflective treatment, which causes them to shine brightly like a single star in the night sky.

Its one-of-a-kind, dazzling lateral Swoosh, as well as heel tab emblems, retain the iridescent motif rolling, deviating away from the sneaker's entirely black structure. These pieces illuminate in a pulsating green hue, offering a quirky visual pop. The fact that the 'Triple Black' foundation is illuminated by the glowing green without being overpowered by it shows the understated nature of the shoe's overall layout.

Even after four decades since its market debut, the Swoosh’s Air Force 1 model is not ready to retire from the footwear scene. This silhouette owns a rich heritage, which is summarized by the shoe label as a must-have basketball pair that debuted in 1982. The brand noted that the model's "classic white-on-white" look was endorsed as one that could go from the basketball courts to the "block and beyond."

It continues to say:

"Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

The new Nike Air Force 1 Low “Just Do It” Black colorway will be purchasable in women's sizes in the next few months. Fans who want to be updated about the shoe's release dates and more can get the SNKRS app or register on Nike’s site.