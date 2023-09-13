Nike Air Force 1 Low “Night Sky” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Nike Air Force 1 has been one of the most popular sneakers for the past forty years. Now, with the unveiling of its brand-new "Night Sky" hue, it is expanding its reach and shattering all previous boundaries. The low-top silhouette of the model will take cues from the constellations for the new colorway.

The newly introduced Nike Air Force 1 Low “Night Sky” shoes will be released sometime during the upcoming weeks of 2023, as stated by sneaker publications Sneaker Bar Detroit and Sneaker News. It’s crucial to know that the official release dates are still under wraps by the shoe company.

Nike fans and other interested readers can find these shoes online as well as offline in Nike shops, the SNRKS app, and a handful of other linked retail sellers. These low-tops will be offered at a fixed selling price of $110 per pair.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Night Sky” shoes are inspired by the beautiful stars

Here's a detailed look at the upcoming AF1 Low sneakers (Image via Nike)

The most recent rendition of Bruce Kilgore's epoch-defining classic is an excursion into the expanse of space. Even if the color combination of "Summit White," "Anthracite," and "Photon Dust" may look like a standard hue, this specific variation achieves new heights thanks to some extraterrestrial embellishments.

In contrast to the darker aspects of the footwear, the Swoosh and heel counter reinforcements each feature understated motifs that are reflective of stars. This gives the sneaker a spacey feel.

These starry embellishments provide an interesting distinction to the shiny black textile treatment that can be noticed on the sock liners as well as the tongue flaps, which helps to add dimension to the overall cosmic theme.

Expand Tweet

In a nod to the illustrious history of the Nike Air Force 1, the sole unit keeps its time-honored appearance while adding a creative spin in the form of a dotted traction design. This seemingly minor element mimics the celestial themes that are located higher up, providing a visually consistent experience from top to bottom. Finally, two black and white sets of lace loops offer more styling options to the wearer.

The Nike Air Force 1 sneaker line is without a doubt one of the most sought-after options available from the brand. This footwear design has been a shining beacon in the work of renowned sneaker designer Bruce Kilgore. The following is how the Swoosh brand sheds light on the heritage of the silhouette:

“Debuting in 1982 as a basketball must-have, the Air Force 1 came into its own in the '90s. The clean look of the classic white-on-white AF1 was endorsed from the basketball courts to the block and beyond.”

Expand Tweet

It continues:

“Finding its rhythm in hip-hop culture, releasing limited collabs and colorways, Air Force 1 has become an iconic sneaker around the globe. And with over 2000 iterations of this staple, its impact on fashion, music, and sneaker culture can’t be denied.”

Stay tuned for the new Nike Air Force 1 Low “Night Sky” shoes that will be available in the coming weeks of 2023. You can also receive timely alerts on the aforementioned launch by signing up on Nike’s site or using the official SNKRS app.