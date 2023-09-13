Travis Scott x Nike Sharkidon "Mocha" shoes: Everything we know so far 

The musical sensation and most popular Swoosh collaborator, Travis Scott, once again worked together with Nike to create the former’s inaugural signature silhouette. This highly anticipated shoe design will be labeled Nike Sharkidon.

The recently emerged Travis Scott x Nike Sharkidon "Mocha" shoes will potentially drop in 2024, as per preliminary sources, even though both partnering entities are silent on this new design.

These shoes are anticipated to be sold by the online stores of Travis Scott, Nike, the SNKRS app, and affiliated sellers, along with select offline locations. It’s important to know that pricing details haven't been disclosed yet.

Travis Scott x Nike Sharkidon "Mocha" sneaker, the inaugural silhouette, will be offered in muted tones

Travis Scott is one of those determined singers who entertains his admirers not only with his musical compositions but also through his relentless pursuits in the fashion sector. It keeps his followers engaged and excited about what he has to offer.

The artist is known for his unique twists on some of Nike's finest footwear designs, which culminated in regular partnerships between him and Beaverton-headquartered Nike Inc.

The two partners formally came on board in 2017 to honor the 35th year of Nike’s renowned Air Force 1 shoe design. In the years that followed the shoe company's initial launch, the rapper established himself as a reliable collaborator for the shoe brand, contributing his distinctive takes on popular styles such as the SB Dunk Low, Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4, and many more.

The Goosebumps rapper is bound to have a very busy year ahead of him in the footwear industry. We already have a verified partnership on the Nike Mac Attack for the year 2023, and there are numerous whispers about what might possibly be on the way.

Most recently, the sneaker community was thrilled with the early images of the Travis Scott x Jordan Cut The Check sneakers, which will be Travis’ first official signature sneaker with Jordan Brand.

Nevertheless, the Houston rapper will additionally work with Nike to release another unique shoe, which will be named the Travis Scott x Nike Sharkidon. An early look at the artist’s Nike signature shoe also emerged online recently. For those unacquainted, the Sharkidon shoe will be Scott’s initial signature silhouette with the Oregon-based Swoosh label.

Travis and Nike have searched deep into their archives to find ideas for the Sharkidon. That is why the shoe's midsole is based on the Nike Air Zoom Spiridon, which was first made available to the public in 1997.

When you look at the midsole closely, you'll notice that it includes an extra component: shark-inspired tooth accents. Regarding the top, it has a combination of sleek leather, wavy leather, finer mesh, and open-hole mesh. It creates a unique texture.

In addition, the tongue flap is made of visible foam, and to give off a more authentic trainer impression, there is a strap across the midfoot. A color scheme that is favored by Travis Scott can be seen in one of the initial iterations that have surfaced, and it consists of White and Mocha.

Additionally, we have evidence that Nike intends to release numerous colorways of this product throughout the year 2024.

Stick around for more details on the brand-new Travis Scott x Nike Sharkidon that will be dropped in the following year. If you can’t afford to miss them, you can simply register on Swoosh’s website or utilize Nike’s SNRKS app for timely alerts on this latest collab model.