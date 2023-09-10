5 best Travis Scott x Nike sneakers with highest resale value

Travis Scott is one of the driven artists who entertain his fans not only with his music but also through his constant efforts in fashion industry. The musician frequently associates with the Oregon-based activewear titan Nike for his innovative takes on the latter’s iconic sneaker designs.

The two entities officially came together in 2017 to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Nike’s legendary Air Force 1 sneaker model. Following their first launch, the rapper turned out to be a regular collaborator of the shoe label, offering unique spins on SB Dunk Low, Air Jordan 1, Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 6, and more silhouettes in the following years.

The duo’s collaborative sneakers, which were released at different times over the years, have consistently been at the leading edge of the sneaker industry and continue to command high resale prices. So, here are the top 5 Travis Scott x Nike collaboration sneakers that are selling for the highest prices below.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 1 High and 4 other sneakers that are selling for high prices in resale markets

1) Travis Scott x Nike SB Dunk Low “Cactus Jack”

This layout incorporates several different materials and patterns, some of which are reminiscent of those found on the rapper’s collaborative Air Force 1 Low “Cactus Jack” sneakers.

After the topmost covering is taken off, camouflage patterns are revealed that have the appearance of carved wood, similar to the work he has done in the past. Suede covers the top of this SB Dunk Low Travis Scott footwear, featuring collage canvas and plaid flannel details throughout its construction.

Aside from that, the uppers of the shoes are in khaki hues and has a deep blue canvas covering that has been adorned in bandana designs, black and pink Swoosh branding, and tartan plaid designs inserted into the mid-foot sections.

The paisley inlays start to disappear in this Nike SB Dunk Low, which reveals the elephant pattern underneath. The design is finished off with embroidered lettering around the neck, rope lace fasteners, and a symbol of La Flame's Cactus Jack on each of the puffy tongue flaps.

In February 2020, these Nike SB Dunk Low "Cactus Jack" shoes were offered to the general public with a fixed price tag of $150. Presently, one can find them with resellers like StockX, with an average sale price of $1,532 for each pair.

2) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Mocha”

Jordan Brand and Travis Scott worked together to create an Air Jordan 1 Low that takes design influences from the duo’s high-top iteration of the AJ1. The medial face of the footwear is adorned with a standard-sized Swoosh, but the lateral portion of the shoe features a notably larger Swoosh that faces in the opposite direction.

Moreover, the top layer is primarily composed of black and dark mocha nubuck, with occasional accents of university red to provide an impressive distinction. The Cactus Jack emblem can be found on the tongue flap, the medial side panel, and the sockliner of the sneakers, another subtle feature that Travis Scott added to the shoe.

The rear heel tabs both have an expertly stitched logo: the right shoe has the Air Jordan Wings, and the left shoe has a roughly designed face of Scott.

In July 2019, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Mocha" colorway was dropped on the market with a selling price label of $130. Currently, resellers like StockX are selling these shoes for $1,790.

3) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 “Cactus Jack”

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 4 Retro "Cactus Jack" design was created as an homage to the football squad that represented the city of Houston in the past. The uppers of the footwear were built from Durabuck leather, while the sneakers come in a University Blue shade with a Varsity Red insole.

A light blue spotty design is featured on the heel panel along with the black lace encase of this shoe. Labeling in the form of Cactus Jack features on the left heel in Varsity Red, with a Jumpman insignia in the same color showing up on the right heel.

Customers may express their encouragement for the team of their choice by wearing these athletic shoes, or they can just sport a stylish, distinctive style by wearing them on their own.

Officially presented in June 2018, these Air Jordan 4 sneakers, created by the rapper and Swoosh brand, are highly anticipated. These shoes were initially dropped with a $210 price tag and currently they are fetching resale values as high as $5,250 on platforms like StockX.

4) Fragment Design x Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High

The white and blue textured leather top of the Air Jordan 1 High OG SP Fragment Design x Travis Scott fragment is reminiscent of a press sample for the Jordan 1 Royal that was put out in 1985.

The iconic design is enhanced with Travis Scott's characteristic reverse Swooshes and secret storage pockets in the collar, both of which were included on prior iterations of the Jordan 1. Following that, Travis Scott's Cactus Jack and Fragment emblems are embossed in black on the heel finish of the shoe.

These Air Jordan 1 Highs were originally launched in July 2021, with a retail price of $200. Currently, these pairs are fetching average sale prices of around $2,221 per pair on reseller platforms like StockX.

5) Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Reverse Mocha”

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Reverse Mocha" brings a fresh interpretation to the duo's previously launched "Mocha" colorway that was released in 2019 for the AJ1 Low. The sneaker's upper is constructed with a foundation of brown suede, white leather reinforcements, and the Houston rapper's characteristic inverted Swoosh on the medial side. These elements have been given an exaggerated appearance, and the final coat is a neutral cream color.

Additionally, a pair of woven Nike Air tongue tags with juxtaposing scarlet highlights and asymmetrical Cactus Jack and throwback Wings emblems stitched on each heel tab. A classic off-white rubber midsole with encased Nike Air padding in the back heel plus a brown rubber outer sole unit underneath provide further support for the shoe's overall design.

In July 2022, the Air Jordan 1 Low "Reverse Mocha" shoes went on sale with a retail price of $190. Currently, these sneakers are being offered at an average sale price of $1,117 for each pair.

These are some of the Travis Scott x Nike sneakers that are offered at high resale prices. If interested buyers wish to get any of the aforementioned shoes, they can locate them on StockX at varying prices, directly proportional to their demands.