Nike Air Max 1 “Triple Black” shoes: Everything we know so far

Nike, the Oregon-based athletic gear company, owns a wide catalog of timeless sneakers featuring Air Force 1, Air Max 1, Dunk Low, etc. The brand never makes cuts regarding new variations and styles of these popular and profitable footwear styles. As a result, it continues to introduce fresh color schemes and re-releases of many beloved versions of its sneaker models.

Most recently, the "Triple Black" model of the Air Max 1 shoe surfaced online as another new addition to the brand's catalog. Although there has been no official announcement on the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 "Triple Black" footwear, recent reports from House of Heat indicate that they will be available sometime later in the year.

Nike fans or shoppers interested in purchasing these sneakers can find them on the brand's physical and online retailers, the Nike SNKRS app, and certain associate retail stores. The shoes are anticipated to be offered both in adult and kids sizes, but only images of kids sizes have been made available so far. Stick around for confirmed pricing details.

Nike Air Max 1 “Triple Black” shoes are finished off with matte textured overlays

Take a detailed look at the shoes (Image via House of Heat)

The enthusiasm surrounding the comeback of the OG "Big Bubble" Air Max 1 in March was perhaps the pinnacle of Air Max mania in 2023, but the silhouette's 35th edition has a lot more in store. From the offbeat vinyl toy-inspired "Sofvi" edition to the one-of-a-kind fabrication of the "Tan Lines" launch, the sneaker model has started its journey into unconventional designs.

Aside from these flashy options, Nike did not disappoint purists by releasing a simple yet eye-catching Nike Air Max 1 "Triple Black" to complement the Spring/Summer season. The origins and the advancement of the Air Max 1 sneaker model on the Swoosh's webpage reads:

“Sure, Air Max 1 started as a running shoe, but you can't keep innovation contained. Adopted by hip-hop culture, this runner with a controversial exposed Air unit could be found anywhere from the heart of Brooklyn to the streets of London. Its cutting-edge design and striking colorways, to this day, are celebrated year after year."

The first look in children's sizes (though adult versions will be there) revealed a model with simple shading, as the name indicated. Traditional finishes, including the mesh uppers and nubuck layers, were used on the pair.

The toe boxes are covered in black mesh textiles that are surrounded by a richer black nubuck overlays, forming the mudguards of the shoe. Futhermore, the similar nubuck material make up the eyestays and lace dubraes, which sits on top of the meshed tongue flaps. These tongue flaps are embellished with Nike swoosh branding tags.

On the rear side, the heel counters are covered in black nubucks with black Nike Air embroidered lettering over it. Moreover, Nike did not shy away from using a low-gloss leather Swoosh to draw attention to the otherwise matte textures.

Rounding out the sneakers are the black textured sole units, which are incorporated with Air units, visible towards the heel areas.

Keep a look out for a possible Nike Air Max 1 "Triple Black" hue in the coming months. Those who are sure of getting their hands on these pairs, they can sign up on the Swoosh's website and the SNKRS app for regular news on the aforementioned colorway and other upcoming variants.

