Nike Dunk High “Chlorophyll” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike is working on releasing additional variations of its Dunk High silhouette in 2024. The high-top design of the silhouette has received less attention than its low-top variant, and this upcoming colorway will be motivated by previous Dunk Low iteration.

Although there is no formal announcement for the launch of the recently disclosed Nike Dunk High “Chlorophyll” sneakers, these high-top shoes are anticipated to enter the shoe market sometime during the spring of 2024, as reported by Sole Retriever sneaker publication.

The shoes will drop with a retail price of $130 per pair. Those willing to add high-top sneakers to their collection can find them online and offline via Nike’s platforms, the SNRKS app, and a bunch of associated sellers.

Nike Dunk High “Chlorophyll” shoes are combined with crisp white hues

Here's a closer look at the uppers of the sneaker (Image via Nike)

When the spotlight turns to their Dunk series, Nike shows no sign of backing off the gas pedal. Because of its long history, which dates back to the 1980s, the Dunk footwear has evolved into a lot more than just a hoops shoe; it has become a symbol of popular culture.

As part of the Nike Dunk High's Spring 2024 collection, the "Chlorophyll" colorway that debuted on the Dunk Low in 2022 will serve as inspiration for the shoe's revamp.

This version of the Nike Dunk High has the foundation layer of white leather, which acts as a blank canvas for the colorful green accents that are placed on the mudguard, eyestays, and heel topping. The tongue flap, which features logos from Nike in a green color that is consistent with the rest of the shoe, is paired with white lace fasteners.

This helps the design remain consistent. The leather Swoosh as well as heel tab both include extra green accents, which contribute to the visually pleasing harmony of the color scheme.

The appearance is finished off with a traditional white Dunk midsole, which is wonderfully complemented by a green rubber outer sole unit.

Expand Tweet

The Nike Dunks, which are Peter Moore's most cherished invention, have come far from humble beginnings thanks to the product's ever-growing appeal and demand. Nike's website has provided some insight into the silhouette's roots:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the lookout for the Nike Dunk High “Chlorophyll” shoes that will be purchasable in the coming months. Interested readers can easily sign up on the brand’s online site or use the SNKRS app for instant alerts.

In addition to the aforementioned Nike Dunk High shoes, the Beaverton based company will also dress another famous silhouette, the Air Huarache, in similar “Chlorophyll” makeup. Unlike Dunk Highs, these sneakers are expected to be offered in exclusive women’s sizes. These pairs will also launch in Spring 2024 with a selling price tag of $125 for each pair.