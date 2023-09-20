Nike SB Dunk Low “University Red Gum” shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Nike's skateboarding segment will continue to capture the attention of sneakerheads with the Nike SB Dunk Low "University Red Gum" colorway, planned for the following year. This iteration is entirely covered in a University Red/White-University Red-Gum Light Brown-Gym Red-Safety Orange color palette.

As per early sources, the Nike SB Dunk Low “University Red Gum” sneakers are projected to release sometime during the summer of 2024, even though the precise date is not known yet. These chic red sneakers will be sold via the Nike SB skate shops as well as on the Nike SNKRS app, alongside other linked retail merchants. The suggested retail price is $115 for each pair.

Nike SB Dunk Low “University Red Gum” shoes are contrasted with crisp white underlays

Here's a detailed look at the Nike SB Dunk Low shoes (Image via Nike)

The Nike SB Dunk Low has witnessed a dramatic surge in sales and fame over the past few years, involving both partnerships and in-line launches and attracting the interest of shoe lovers all across the globe. This rise in popularity has been attributed to the shoe's iconic design.

The Orange Label collection shines apart among the in-line options from Nike SB because of its minimalistic two-tone color schemes, which appeal to both longtime fans of the brand and newbies to the scene. The heritage of its previous versions, which includes "Navy Gum" and "Court Purple," will be carried on by Nike SB when it releases the highly sought-after "University Red Gum" as an Orange Label exclusive in the following year.

This version of the SB Dunk Low features a combination of leather and suede that works together beautifully. The mudguard, eyestays, heel topping, and signature Swoosh on the footwear are all crafted from a university-grade red suede material.

Expand Tweet

A beautiful white leather treatment can be seen on the toe box, quarter panel, and collar area of the shoe. The shoe's thick rope lace sets as well as padded tongue flaps, both of which are depicted in white, serve to further distinguish it from other footwear.

A hint of orange on the tongue tag that is imprinted with the Nike SB logo denotes that it is an Orange Label product. On the other hand, the statement "Support your locals" that is printed on the back of the tag perfectly captures the spirit of this launch by calling attention to the significance of patronizing locally owned skate shops.

The look is finished off with a gum rubber outer sole unit and a white SB Dunk midsole, which contrast brilliantly against one another.

The renowned Nike Dunk sneaker model is credited with being the inspiration behind the launch of Nike's SB Dunk (skateboarding) collection. The sneaker's roots are highlighted on Nike's website in the following words:

“From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters.”

Expand Tweet

It adds:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

Be on the lookout for a future "University Red Gum" variant of the Nike SB Dunk Low that is scheduled to release in the next year in several markets.

You can sign up on Swoosh's website or use the SNKRS app to receive timely updates as soon as the sneaker becomes available for purchase.