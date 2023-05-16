Upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low "Court Purple Gum" leaves sneakerheads impressed: "These could be the next pandas"

Nike, the Oregon-based sportswear giant, has continued to give their classic Dunk sneaker model attention throughout 2023. Other than the classic OG Dunk, the Swoosh brand's skateboarding sub-label has also launched various colorways of the model, the latest of which to surface is the SB Dunk Low "Court Purple Gum."

The latest SB Dunk Low "Court Purple Gum" sneakers are a nod to the beloved basketball team Los Angeles Lakers and comes as a part of Orange Label collection. The shoe comes clad in a simple two-toned makeover, hence leaving fans and sneakerheads impressed with the bold colors.

One even compared the kicks to the Panda silhouette by Nike.

@emmanue1.0 commented "these could be the next pandas lowkey" (Image via @sneakernews / Instagram)

Fan react to the upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low "Court Purple Gum" sneakers

Following the release of the latest colorway of the Nike SB Dunk Low model, fans were quick to react to the colorway and showcased how impressed they were with it.

One commented that the sneakers were "clean, simple, and not a collab," which seemed to be a plus point for them. Some also said that getting a hold of these sneakers was a "need."

Fan react to the upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low "Court Purple Gum" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

A fan commented that these SB Dunk Lows were one of the best sneaker colorway they had seen in years. Another pointed out that they would wear it to the Super Bowl game, which is an American football league.

Fan impressed with the SB Dunk Low "Court Purple Gum" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

The model hasn't received an official release date, but fans seem to be quite excited for the launch.

More about the upcoming Nike SB Dunk Low "Court Purple Gum" sneakers

The Dunk was originally released in 1985 as the veteran Peter Moore designed the model. The design was launched as a part of the basketball shoe lineup, but it was slowly accepted as a part of a skateboarding and lifestyle label.

The Swoosh's skating sub-label debuted the SB Dunk sneakers in 2002. Its website introduces the silhouette as follows:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

Modern Notoriety @ModernNotoriety 🛹



Orange Label release slated for late summer/early fall Nike SB Dunk Low "Purple Suede" (2023)Orange Label release slated for late summer/early fall Nike SB Dunk Low "Purple Suede" (2023) 💜🛹Orange Label release slated for late summer/early fall https://t.co/ZKeXO0267M

The shoes are constructed out of leather material, clad in two-toned makeover. The base of the shoe comes in a white hue, which can be seen accentuated upon the tumbled leather mid-panels, perforated toe boxes, and heels. The white contrasts with the violet suede overlays.

The violet suede material can be seen accentuated upon the forefoot, lacing system, heel counters, and ankle collars. White is additionally added upon the laces, knit mesh tongues and sockliners. The look is finished with gum rubber outsoles.

Poll : 0 votes