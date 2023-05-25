Nike SB Dunk Low Navy Gum shoes: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Next year, the Nike SB Dunk Low "Navy Gum" is expected to cause a stir owing to its eye-catching design. After the successful run of the Nike SB Dunk Low ISO "Court Purple," this shoe adds a fun twist with its blue-based design. The early images of these shoes were recently shared by the popular sneaker media outlet Sole Retriever.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Navy Gum is set to release in Spring 2024 through select Nike SB-affiliated skate shops and possibly through Nike online. Releasing in men's sizing, the retail price is set at $115 for each pair. The new colorway is a must-have for fans of skate shoes and sneakers alike since it combines a classic design with a modern twist.

Nike SB Dunk Low Navy Gum shoes are covered in premium suede overlays

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Sole Retriever)

Nike SB is known for creating some of the most iconic and innovative skate shoes in the market. The Nike SB Dunk Low is one of their signature models, inspired by the original Nike Dunk basketball shoe from 1985. The SB Dunk Low combines performance, style, and comfort, making it a favorite among skaters and sneakerheads alike.

The Nike Dunk series' beginnings and development are detailed on the company's website as follows:

"From backboards to skateboards, the influence of the Nike Dunk is undeniable. Although introduced as a basketball shoe in 1985, its flat and grippy soles were perfect for a neglected sports community—skaters."

The description further reveals:

“Uncovering a subculture craving creativity as much as function, the Dunk released decades of countless colorways that continue to capture the soul of skaters from coast to coast.”

One of the upcoming colorways of the SB Dunk Low is the Navy Gum, which is expected to drop in Spring 2024. This colorway features a clean and simple design, with navy blue suede overlays, white leather underlays, a gum rubber outsole, and a pop of orange on the tongue label and heel tab. The Navy Gum colorway is versatile and easy to wear, as it can match various outfits and styles.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Navy Gum is not only esthetically pleasing but also functional and durable. The navy blue suede overlays add a touch of sophistication and protect the shoe from abrasions and scuffs. Moreover, the white leather underlays provide a contrast and smooth feel.

The gum rubber outsole offers excellent traction and grip on various surfaces, as well as a classic and timeless look. Besides, the orange accents add some flair and personality to the shoe, as well as a nod to Nike's heritage.

The Navy Gum colorway also features technical details that enhance its performance and comfort. The shoe has a Zoom Air unit in the heel, which provides responsive cushioning and impact protection. Additionally, the sneaker has a padded tongue and collar, which offer support and stability.

The shoe has a low-cut silhouette, which allows for freedom of movement and flexibility. Lastly, it has a perforated toe box that improves breathability and ventilation.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Navy Gum is a testament to Nike SB's creativity and innovation, as well as their respect for skate culture and history. The pair is more than just a shoe, it's a statement piece that showcases one's passion and personality.

